Skip the cable. Stream Telemundo live in minutes.

Catch can’t-miss novelas, live fútbol, and breaking noticias with Telemundo on Hulu + Live TV.* It’s all in one place with your favorite channels and on-demand shows.

Plus, Hulu subscribers can start watching select Telemundo series on demand right away, including Tierra de Reyes and La Patrona.

Wondering how to watch Telemundo live? This guide breaks down how to stream live channels, including Telemundo, with Hulu + Live TV, what’s included, and how to get started.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How To Watch Telemundo Live Without Cable

Ready to cut your cable cord? Stream Telemundo live with Hulu + Live TV.* Get live channels and on-demand shows in one place.

See the full list of channels available on Hulu + Live TV .

How To Start Watching Telemundo With Hulu + Live TV

Getting started takes just a few steps:

Go to Hulu and choose the Hulu + Live TV plan that works best for you Enter your ZIP code to confirm Telemundo availability in your area Create your account and start your subscription Open the Live TV guide and select Telemundo

Once you’re set up, you can stream Telemundo live at home or on the go.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Telemundo Shows To Stream on Hulu

Select Telemundo series are available to stream on demand with any Hulu subscription. Catch up on fan-favorite novelas and iconic series anytime.

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Tierra De Reyes

After their pregnant sister’s death, three brothers are convinced a powerful family is responsible — and they want answers. They go undercover to get close and step into a world defined by wealth and control. Then everything shifts when love gets in the way.

Watch: Tierra De Reyes

La Patrona

When respected mine worker Gabriela Suárez falls in love with Alejandro, her happiness earns her the ire of Alejandro’s mother, Antonia, who also happens to be the mine’s owner. Using her wealth and influence, Antonia turns the town against Gabriela, who ends up in a mental institution. Eight years after Gabriela lost everything, she returns with a new identity and a plan to take back what was stolen. This time, she’s the one in control.

Watch: La Patrona

I Love Jenni

Step into the life of Jenni Rivera, who was one of the most beloved voices in traditional Mexican music until her death in 2012. In this reality show, cameras follow her through career highs, family moments, and the pressures that come with fame. It’s an unfiltered look at the woman behind the legend.

Watch: I Love Jenni

El Clon

In this Spanish-language remake of the popular early 2000s Brazilian telenovela, a chance encounter sparks a love story that crosses cultures and continents. When a scientist creates a human clone, that connection is tested in ways no one could predict. What follows is a story about identity and the consequences of trying to control fate.

Watch: El Clon

El Señor de los Cielos

Skilled smuggler Aurelio Casillas rises to power and builds a massive drug empire, becoming one of the most wanted men in the world. But as his influence grows, so do the risks. Aurelio’s begins to implode when a police officer out to avenge his father’s death at the hands of Aurelio reveals the criminal’s identity to the world. Rivals close in, law enforcement tracks his every move, and the cost of staying on top keeps climbing, forcing Aurelio to take drastic action to protect himself and his family.