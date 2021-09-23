In today’s world, social media gives us a small glimpse into the lives of our favorite artists, making us feel more connected with them than ever before. But there’s so much more to their stories, which is why we love celebrity documentaries like The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears and biopics like Rocketman.

Check out our collection of titles you’ll want to sing along to, featuring documentaries about music icons, music biopics, Hulu Original movies about music, and more.

Documentaries About Musicians

New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears

Oh, baby, baby! Kick-off your pop culture binge with the documentary that ignited a movement.

One of the best music documentaries streaming now, The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears captures the rise and fall of the queen of American pop music, Britney Spears, as the battle to end her court-mandated conservatorship continues. Hear from those closest to Britney, and the fans that are advocating for her freedom as part of the #FreeBritney movement.

Watch: The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears

Amazing Grace

One thing is for sure: Aretha Franklin deserves our r-e-s-p-e-c-t. The documentary Amazing Grace features live footage of the music icon recording one of her most famous albums (you guessed it: Amazing Grace) on location at The New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in 1972.

Watch: Amazing Grace

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

The Emmy®-winning documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week captures the early years of the iconic English rock band, from their early concerts in England to touring the world throughout the ’60s.

Watch: The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye

The Amy Winehouse documentary A Final Goodbye takes an intimate look at Amy Winehouse’s rise to superstardom, the inner demons that inspired her work, and what eventually caused her untimely death.

Watch: Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye

Movies About Musicians

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday is considered one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time, best known for her raspy renditions of “All of Me,” “Ain’t Nobody’s Business,” and the song that shook America, “Strange Fruit.”

Andra Day’s stunning portrayal of Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday scored her a Golden Globe® Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama and a Best Original Song - Motion Picture nomination for the song “Tigress & Tweed.”

Learn about Billie Holiday's life and legacy while experiencing the glitz, glamour, and music of the ’30s and ’40s. Check out The United States vs. Billie Holiday and more Golden Globe-nominated movies streaming now .

Watch: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Judy

You may know Judy Garland from her famous leading roles as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz or Esther in the original A Star Is Born (1954), but the actress and singer’s successful career spanned more than four decades.

Renee Zellweger is Judy in this 2019 portrait of Garland's life and legacy.

Watch: Judy

Nina

American singer-songwriter Nina Simone (Zoe Saldana), affectionately known as the “High Priestess of Soul,” captivated audiences with her hit songs like “A Single Woman” and “I Loves You Porgy.” Experience her music as the soundtrack to her story.

Discover never-before-seen performances by Simone and other popular artists in the Hulu Original documentary Summer of Soul .

Watch: Nina

Rocketman

Rocketman tells the story of one of the most successful solo artists in history: Sir Elton John.

The 2019 film, which received Golden Globe® Awards for Best Performance by an Actor (Taron Egerton) and Best Original Song, as well as an Oscar® for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, follows Sir Elton’s rise to stardom, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a rock music icon. Discover this and more Oscar-winning movies on Hulu .

Watch: Rocketman

More Shows & Movies About Music

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

Marcus (Keean Johnson) is the “resident playlist doctor” at his high school. If you need more of a visual, he’s the guy who walks around wearing — not one — but two pairs of headphones.

His world gets turned upside down when he learns that he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf. The Ultimate Playlist of Noise follows his journey across the country to record his favorite sounds and come to terms with his new reality.

Watch: The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

High Fidelity

If High Fidelity sounds familiar, you may be remembering the ’00s romantic comedy of the same name.

Music is the lifeblood of this Hulu Original series , which puts an entirely new spin on Rob Brooks (Zoë Kravitz) as the record store owner revisits past relationships through music and pop culture. Trust us on this, the music is on point.

Check out High Fidelity and our collection of liberating breakup movies streaming now .

Watch: High Fidelity