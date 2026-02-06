While we may have gotten our start as the go-to destination for next-day TV catch-up, Hulu has grown into a streaming platform chock full of buzzworthy and award-winning original content.

Our already extensive library continues to grow every month , which makes choosing what to watch next feel like a commitment in itself. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best shows on Hulu, including Hulu Originals and FX-on-Hulu exclusive series, to help you decide on your next streaming spree with no regrets.

Let’s start streaming.

Best TV Shows on Hulu

Check out some of the best Hulu Originals and FX-on-Hulu exclusives you can stream right now.

Tell Me Lies

The relationship between college students Lucy and Stephen is as exhilarating as it is toxic. Tell Me Lies is a Hulu Original Series based on the novel by Carola Lovering that follows the couple and their group of friends over eight years. Think love triangles, trauma bonding, and manipulation — the kind of messy, ruinous obsession you know is bad but you can’t stop watching.

For a closer look at the cast, Season 3 details, and similar shows to watch, explore our Insider’s Guide to Tell Me Lies .

Watch: Tell Me Lies

Paradise

The Hulu Original Series Paradise became a breakout hit with its first season, drawing viewers into a tense, slow-burning mystery centered on a security service team assigned to protect a former president. What begins as a high-stakes political drama gradually reveals subtle dystopian elements, as cracks form beneath the surface of an otherwise ordinary-looking community.

Led by This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, alongside James Marsden ( 30 Rock ), Paradise blends suspense, emotional depth, and an unsettling sense that things aren’t quite as they seem.

Watch: Paradise

Only Murders in the Building

For true-crime aficionados, being able to solve a case before the police is the ultimate dream. Three New York City dwellers get that chance and pounce on it — all within the walls of their eclectic apartment building.

Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) band together to try to solve a murder in their building. This hilarious and thrilling murder mystery keeps audiences on their toes and will have you guessing until the very end.

Catch up on Seasons 1 – 5 now. And for updates on the new season, keep up to date with our Insider’s Guide to Only Murders .

Watch: Only Murders in the Building

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

You may know them from TikTok as the originators of “ #MomTok ,” but you’ve never seen them like this. Secrets, lies, and scandal grow underneath the Instagram-perfect facade of these popular Mormon influencer families, and this new Hulu Original reality series is uncovering it all.

Keep up with all the drama by streaming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives only on Hulu and Disney+.

Watch: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The Beauty

Beauty is power — and in The Beauty, that power comes with consequences. Based on the comic book series by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, this FX and Hulu Original Series imagines a world transformed by a procedure that promises physical perfection, no matter the cost. When two detectives start asking the wrong questions, the truth behind the obsession begins to unravel.

Dark, stylish, and unsettling, The Beauty leans into body horror and social commentary in equal measure — the kind of series that lingers in your mind long after the credits roll.

Watch: The Beauty

All’s Fair

In All’s Fair, winning isn’t just the goal — it’s the business model. This Hulu Original legal drama follows a group of elite divorce attorneys whose professional victories often come at deeply personal prices. The series features a star-studded ensemble cast, bringing added weight and intrigue to every high-stakes case and complicated relationship.

Watch: All’s Fair

Dying for Sex

What would you do if time suddenly felt limited? Based on the hit podcast, Dying for Sex is an FX and Hulu Original Series that approaches mortality with honesty and humor. After receiving a life-altering diagnosis, one woman sets out to explore intimacy and autonomy on her own terms — without apology.

Watch: Dying for Sex

Shōgun

Become immersed in the tumultuous world of 1600s Japan in this gripping, 10-episode limited series based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell.

Fearless warrior Lord Yoshii Toranaga is battling against factions joining forces against him while Japan is on the brink of civil war. Amidst the chaos, an Englishman and his ship unexpectedly arrive on nearby shores, bearing secrets that could potentially shift the balance of power in Toranaga’s favor.

Check out our Insider’s Guide to Shōgun for more on the hit limited series.

Watch: Shōgun

Moving

At first glance, Moving looks like a coming-of-age story about high school students juggling exams, friendships, and family pressure. But this Hulu Original K-drama series quickly reveals a far more ambitious scope, unfolding into a gripping series that steadily raises the stakes with every episode.

With standout performances and moments of breathtaking action, Moving balances large-scale spectacle with quiet, character-driven storytelling, earning its place as one of Hulu’s most impressive international shows.

Watch: Moving

Under the Bridge

Inspired by Rebecca Godfrey’s bestselling book of the same name, Under the Bridge delves into the haunting, real-life story of Reena Virk, a 14-year-old who never returned home after a party in 1997.

This Hulu Original limited series uncovers the secrets of the teenagers implicated in her brutal murder, revealing the shocking truth behind the motives of her killer.

Watch: Under the Bridge

The Handmaid’s Tale

This 15-time Emmy AwardⓇ-winning drama series dives deep into an eerily realistic dystopian future in the new nation of Gilead, where women are stripped of their rights and forced into rigid social roles. Among them is June (Elisabeth Moss), a handmaid who refuses to accept the brutal system imposed on her and begins to resist in quiet — and dangerous — ways.

Based on the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale will leave you on the edge of your seat with every episode

Watch: The Handmaid’s Tale

The Bear

Carmy is a world-renowned chef. So what is he doing running a sandwich shop in the River North neighborhood of Chicago? Whether you’re a fan of fast-paced television dramas with comedic undertones, brilliant cinematography, realistic restaurant banter — or all three — you’ll love the critically acclaimed FX and Hulu Original Series The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White.

Check out the Hulu Insider’s Guide to The Bear , and catch up on Seasons 1 – 4.

Watch: The Bear

American Horror Story

American Horror Story (AHS) is a captivating anthology series that seamlessly blends elements of the horror, dark drama, and psychological thriller genres along with stunning cinematography to craft a fresh, enthralling tale each season.

New to the series and wondering where to start? Check out our Insider’s Guide to AHS for everything you need to know.

Watch: American Horror Story

The Patient

The Patient strips psychological drama down to its most unsettling essentials. This FX on Hulu series follows a therapist whose routine practice is abruptly upended, forcing him into an intimate, high-stakes battle of wills where survival hinges on conversation rather than action.

Starring Steve Carell in a sharply against-type role, the series unfolds in a confined setting, letting tension build through silence, restraint, and uneasy exchanges.

Watch: The Patient

Chad Powers

In Chad Powers, ambition takes a very unexpected turn. This Hulu Original comedy stars Glen Powell as a disgraced quarterback who reinvents himself in an attempt to get back into the game, committing fully to a new identity that’s as ridiculous as it is risky.

The series leans into sports culture and second chances, balancing broad comedy with genuine character moments – without taking anything too seriously.

Watch: Chad Powers

Say Nothing

Adapted from Patrick Radden Keefe’s acclaimed nonfiction book, Say Nothing is an FX on Hulu series set against the backdrop of The Troubles in Northern Ireland. Rather than focusing on ideology, the series stays close to the people caught in the conflict, depicting a society shaped by checkpoints, informants, and the ever-present risk of retaliation.

For more context on the real events behind the series, check out our Guide to Say Nothing .

Watch: Say Nothing

Good American Family

Inspired by a real-life case that captured national attention, Good American Family is a Hulu Original drama that examines how a seemingly ordinary household can unravel under the weight of suspicion, media scrutiny, and competing versions of the truth. As questions mount, the series explores how public narratives take shape — and what gets lost in the process.

Watch: Good American Family

Nine Perfect Strangers

Based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is a psychological drama centered on people seeking clarity, healing, or escape through an unconventional wellness retreat experience.

Each season introduces a new group drawn into the orbit of retreat leader Masha (Nicole Kidman), whose methods challenge ideas of control, trust, and transformation. With a new season now streaming on Hulu, the series continues to reinvent itself while keeping its tension — and its questions — firmly intact.

For a closer look at the series, including cast details and Season 2 breakdowns, read our Guide to Nine Perfect Strangers .

Watch: Nine Perfect Strangers

Reservation Dogs

A coming-of-age comedy, Reservation Dogs is an FX and Hulu Original Series that follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers living on a reservation in Oklahoma. They only have one thing on their mind: Get off the reservation and move to California — even if they have to lie, steal, and scheme their way there.

The entire series is available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Reservation Dogs

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

If you’ve ever visited the northeast corner of the country, you know it isn’t always sunny. But maybe “The Gang” is too drunk, aloof, and obsessed with themselves to notice.

Join Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), and Frank (Danny DeVito) in their epic misadventures in all 17 seasons of the FX and Hulu series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Watch: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Normal People

Based on Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the same name, Normal People chronicles the intertwined lives of Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) as they evolve from high school sweethearts to young adults grappling with the complexities and transformations of love, identity, and adulthood.

Watch: Normal People

Fargo

Inspired by the movie of the same name, Fargo is part anthology, part crime series, and part dark comedy. The characters, actors, and storylines are different in every season, but you’ll find that everything throughout the series is still cleverly connected, making for a captivating series you won’t be able to get enough of.

All five seasons are available to stream now, exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: Fargo

The Dropout

Not many can say they dropped out of Stanford to become the founder of a billion-dollar company, but Elizabeth Holmes can. The idea of her company, Theranos, was simple: Conduct blood tests with a single drop of blood rather than an entire vial. With that, Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) set out to disrupt the healthcare industry. But how far can a good idea go if promises don’t deliver?

The hit Hulu Original miniseries The Dropout is available to stream now.

Watch: The Dropout

Dopesick

In the 1990s, Purdue Pharma released a new drug called OxyContin that was marketed as a pill that would virtually cure chronic pain. The opioid was said to be a game changer, boasting a “less than 1%” addiction rate. This Golden GlobeⓇ-winning miniseries explores Purdue Pharma’s role in OxyContin’s journey from “miracle drug” to becoming the leading cause of the opioid crisis in America.

Watch: Dopesick

Letterkenny

Nestled in the rural farming country of Ontario, Canada, the town of Letterkenny has three groups: The Hicks (aka the farmers), The Skids (aka the town drug addicts), and The Hockey Players (no code here — Canadians love hockey).

The zany comedy series focuses on siblings Wayne (Jared Keeso) and Katy (Michelle Mylett), who run a small farm and produce stand, as they navigate life in a small town.

Letterkenny may have ended, but the Hulu Original spinoff series Shorsey has two full seasons streaming now.

Watch: Letterkenny

Little Fires Everywhere

Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) are about as different as two people can get. Elena and her picture-perfect family live in a luxurious house full of expensive things. Meanwhile, Mia and her daughter, Pearl, reside in an apartment owned by the Richardsons and live a generally nomadic life.

Little Fires Everywhere is a limited series that follows the mothers as their families collide, forcing them to confront their differences.

Watch: Little Fires Everywhere

Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham, a once-defeated town in Wales with an ailing football club — that is, until Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy the team and change everything. Even if you’ve never watched a soccer game before, you’ll become a fan of the UK’s biggest underdogs — the Wrexham Red Dragons.

Watch: Welcome to Wrexham

Tiny Beautiful Things

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book collection, Tiny Beautiful Things is a series about a down-and-out writer, Clare (Kathryn Hahn), who serendipitously becomes an advice columnist. Through her new venture, Clare is able to navigate her own healing journey.

Watch: Tiny Beautiful Things

The Kardashians

After closing their Keeping Up with the Kardashians chapter, the first family of American reality TV continues their story with The Kardashians — a Hulu Original unscripted series produced by the Kardashians/Jenners themselves.

Across multiple seasons, the show offers fans a deeper, more polished look at their personal lives as they navigate business, love, and life in the spotlight.

Watch: The Kardashians

Vanderpump Villa

Lisa Vanderpump — a world-renowned restaurateur with a proven talent for five-star drama — takes her signature brand of luxury and chaos abroad in the Hulu Original reality series Vanderpump Villa .

Set at an exclusive European estate, the show follows a new cast of hospitality staff members as they live, work, and clash under one roof while catering to high-end guests. Packed with luxury settings, interpersonal drama, and Lisa’s unmistakable influence, Vanderpump Villa promises an elevated reality TV experience only she can deliver.

Watch: Vanderpump Villa

How I Met Your Father

A spinoff of the beloved sitcom, How I Met Your Mother , this Hulu Original Series has new characters, new storylines, and a fresh female perspective, starring Hilary Duff as Sophie. Whether you’re a HIMYM fan or just dipping your toes into the franchise for the first time, you’ll love both seasons of How I Met Your Father.

Watch: How I Met Your Father

Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites -- Season 4 -- (Courtesy of Hulu)

If you love adult animated series like Rick and Morty and Bob’s Burgers , you’ll love the Hulu Original adult animation comedy Solar Opposites. Follow four displaced aliens after they crash-land in suburban America. Their mission is to terraform Earth for the benefit of their alien species, but their objectives shift as they experience human culture (particularly TV and junk food).

Watch: Solar Opposites

Snowfall

The cocaine epidemic took Los Angeles by storm in the early 1980s, and this addicting FX crime drama series tells the story of how that came to be. Created by legendary screenwriter John Singleton, Snowfall is an edge-of-your-seat crime drama that leaves you jonesing for more.

Watch: Snowfall

The Act

Based on the true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, The Act chronicles a story of motherly love, betrayal, and mental illness. Gypsy Rose (Joey King) has always lived under the care of her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). But when she uncovers the dark truths Dee Dee has been hiding from her, Gypsy sets off on a journey of self-discovery that ends with deadly consequences.

Watch: The Act