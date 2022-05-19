If you’re in the mood for a good laugh, you’ve come to the right place.

There are so many funny movies on Hulu that are sure to deliver the laugh-out-loud, knee-slapping, tear-wiping moments you crave. Whether you’re looking for a classic comedy, a popular rom-com, or something the whole family will love—we’re breaking down the best comedies on Hulu you can stream right now.

New Funny Movies to Watch on Hulu

There are only so many times you can hit “play” on your favorite comfort comedy. That’s why we’re always adding movies for your watching (and re-watching) pleasure. Check out these new-to-Hulu comedy classics you already know and love.

Check out the Popular Comedy Movie Hub

DodgeBall

Peter La Fleur (Vince Vaughn) and his team of misfits compete in a dodgeball tournament against evil corporate gym owner, White Goodman (Ben Stiller), in hopes of winning $50,000 to keep their struggling gym afloat.

Not only is this movie full of laughs, but it’s also full of life wisdom. Always remember – “if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.”

Watch: Dodgeball

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Best friends Chester (Seann William Scott) and Jesse (Ashton Kusher) are unable to find Jesse’s car after a long night of partying. Follow the bumbling duo as they try to answer the age-old question – dude, where’s my car?

Watch: Dude, Where’s My Car?

The Valet

In The Valet, superstar actress Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR nightmare. To cover up the truth, her team hires an unsuspecting Beverly Hills restaurant valet attendant, Antonio (Eugenio Derbez), to pose as her boyfriend. Will everything work out as planned? Find out by streaming this new Hulu original movie now!

Watch: The Valet

Best Funny Movies on Hulu

These funny movies are the best of the best, the cream of the crop, the pick of the litter. Don’t just take our word for it – stream these hilarious movies on Hulu now!

La La Land

In the mood for a musical dramedy? Look no further than the popular OscarⓇ-winning movie La La Land. Follow Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Seb (Ryan Gosling), a struggling musician, as they fall in love while chasing their dreams.

Watch: La La Land

Little Miss Sunshine

Starring Steve Carell and Toni Collette, a dysfunctional family is determined to get their daughter (Abagail Breslin) to the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant across the country. This quirky dramedy is sure to warm your heart.

Watch: Little Miss Sunshine

Palm Springs

Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) find themselves repeating the same day over and over again while attending a wedding in Palm Springs. Can they find a way out, or will they fall in love and stay in the time loop forever?

Watch: Palm Springs

Fan-Favorite Classic Comedies

What makes a movie a cult classic ? Despite its box office numbers, a film reaches cult classic status by standing the test of time—bonus points if the movie’s most popular quotes and one-liners have made it into your everyday vocabulary.

Billy Madison

At 27 years old, spoiled rich kid, Billy Madison (Adam Sandler), is forced to go back to school in order to inherit his father’s business. This quotable classic will leave you laughing out loud only in the way that Adam Sandler can.

Watch: Billy Madison

Step Brothers

John C. Reilly (left) and Will Ferrell star in Columbia Pictures' comedy STEP BROTHERS

What comes to mind when you hear “Catalina Wine Mixer,” “drumset,” or “Prestige Worldwide?” None other than the movie Step Brothers, of course. Follow the story of two adult children, Dale (John C. Reily) and Brennan (Will Farrell), in perhaps the most quotable comedy of all time.

Watch: Step Brothers*

*Step Brothers requires a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Hulu Original Comedies

Not to boast, but we think these hilarious Hulu original movies might just become your new favorites.

Vacation Friends

What happens in Mexico…follows you to your wedding? In Vacation Friends, down-to-earth couple Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) reluctantly befriend a wild and crazy couple, Ron (John Cena) and Kayla (Meredith Hagner) while on vacation in Mexico. Just when Marcus and Emily thought they’ve seen the last them, Ron and Kayla show up unannounced to their wedding.

Watch: Vacation Friends

The Binge

Set in a future where drugs and alcohol are banned, three high school students navigate their way through roadblocks and chaos to attend the ultimate Binge Day party.

Watch: The Binge

Romantic Comedies on Hulu

If you like your comedies with a side of romance, check out our collection of classic rom-com movies that will make you laugh and maybe even shed a tear.

The Bounty Hunter

Bounty hunter Milo Boyd (Gerard Butler) gets excited when he learns his next assignment is to track down his ex-wife, Nicole Hurly (Jennifer Aniston). What he expected to be an easy payday quickly turns into a high-stakes adventure.

Watch: The Bounty Hunter

The Proposal

When high-strung book editor, Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock), is faced with deportation, she assigns her hard-working assistant (Ryan Reynolds) with the ultimate task–marry her or lose his job.

Watch:The Proposal*

*The Proposal requires a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Definitely, Maybe

More Ryan Reynolds? Yes, please.

The popular rom-com Definitely, Maybe follows Will Hayes (Ryan Reynolds), a 30-something politician going through a divorce. When his young daughter (Abigail Breslin) asks him to recount how her parents met, the two embark on a hilarious trip down memory lane.

Watch: Definitely, Maybe

Funny Family Movies

These parent-and-kid-approved comedies will bring everyone a little closer together for family movie night .

Deadpool

Don’t choose between epic car chases and punchy one-liners for movie night. Get the best of both with the heart-racing, side-splitting action comedy, Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds strikes again in this Marvel action film based on the comic book of the same name. When former Special Forces Op, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), is left tortured and disfigured by an evil scientist, he transforms into Deadpool—a superhero with healing powers and a twisted sense of humor.

Watch: Deadpool

The Cat in the Hat

Starring Mike Myers as the Cat in the Hat, this live-action adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss book follows Sally (Dakota Fanning) and Conrad (Spencer Breslin) on a whimsical adventure of fun while their mother is away.

Watch: The Cat in the Hat

Scooby-Doo the Movie

Ruh-roh! There’s a mystery to be solved! Get out your Scooby snacks and follow the gang in this live-action Scooby-Doo adventure starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini.

Watch: Scooby-Doo the Movie

Despicable Me

Despicable Me follows supervillain, Gru (voiced by Steve Carell), and his tribe of aloof yellow Minions in their evil plot to steal the moon. The only thing standing in Gru’s way? Three young orphans who bring out the good in him.

Watch: Despicable Me

Boss Baby: Family Business

Boss Baby is back for part two with double the laughs and double the boss babies. Follow the entire Tempelton family as they stop a diabolical plan to turn all babies into brats.

Watch: Boss Baby