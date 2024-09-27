After getting isekai'd into another world, Haruka misses the power selection period and gets stuck with only leftover abilities! He makes use of his unwanted skills to live as a lone wolf, but his overpowered classmates may soon need his help…more
After getting isekai'd into another world, Haruka misses the powe...More
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After getting isekai'd into another world, Haruka misses the power selection period and gets stuck with only leftover abilities! He makes use of his unwanted skills to live as a lone wolf, but his overpowered classmates may soon need his help…
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Loner Life in Another World
After getting isekai'd into another world, Haruka misses the power selection period and gets stuck with only leftover abilities! He makes use of his unwanted skills to live as a lone wolf, but his overpowered classmates may soon need his help…