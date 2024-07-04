Noor arrives at the royal capital, dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer. Noor can "parry" thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer!more
Noor arrives at the royal capital, dead set on achieving his chil...More
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Noor arrives at the royal capital, dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer. Noor can "parry" thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer!
About this Show
I Parry Everything
Noor arrives at the royal capital, dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer. Noor can "parry" thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer!