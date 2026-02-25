1 season available (3 episodes)

Hidden Beneath the CitiesHidden Beneath the Cities

“Hidden Beneath the Cities” uncovers the extraordinary worlds lying just below modern urban centers. Beneath the streets of stone, soil and concrete exist hidden realms shaped by survival, ritual and imagination. Episodes reveal Malta’s Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum, with its 5,000-year-old burial chambers; Turkey’s vast caves in Midyat, which sheltered whole communities; and Iran’s qanats, which sustain desert life. From Naples’ folklore tombs and WWII shelters to England’s mysterious Royston Cave and Poland’s Wieliczka Salt Mine, the series blends myth, history and artistry. Other journeys explore Israel’s Cave of Letters, Denmark’s Neolithic dwellings, Cold War bunkers in England and Seoul, and more. Each story reveals ingenuity, resilience and mystery, proving every city conceals a hidden world waiting to be discovered.more

“Hidden Beneath the Cities” uncovers the extraordinary worlds lyi...More

TV14DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Hidden Beneath the Cities

“Hidden Beneath the Cities” uncovers the extraordinary worlds lying just below modern urban centers. Beneath the streets of stone, soil and concrete exist hidden realms shaped by survival, ritual and imagination. Episodes reveal Malta’s Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum, with its 5,000-year-old burial chambers; Turkey’s vast caves in Midyat, which sheltered whole communities; and Iran’s qanats, which sustain desert life. From Naples’ folklore tombs and WWII shelters to England’s mysterious Royston Cave and Poland’s Wieliczka Salt Mine, the series blends myth, history and artistry. Other journeys explore Israel’s Cave of Letters, Denmark’s Neolithic dwellings, Cold War bunkers in England and Seoul, and more. Each story reveals ingenuity, resilience and mystery, proving every city conceals a hidden world waiting to be discovered.

TV14DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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