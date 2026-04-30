Step into a world where every remedy could mean life or death. This series uncovers the dramatic and often surprising ways ancient civilizations fought sickness, plague and injury. Archaeologists reveal forgotten treatments, from omens, ointments and sweat baths to bloodletting, toxic antidotes and pirate medical kits. Unearthed medical texts, ancient surgical tools and global healing traditions open a window into a time of bold experimentation. Meet the barber surgeons who operated in wartime and explore Roman hospitals built for innovation. From mystical charms to early acupuncture and Ayurveda, each discovery brings to life the extraordinary lengths humans once went to stay alive.more
Step into a world where every remedy could mean life or death. Th...More
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Step into a world where every remedy could mean life or death. This series uncovers the dramatic and often surprising ways ancient civilizations fought sickness, plague and injury. Archaeologists reveal forgotten treatments, from omens, ointments and sweat baths to bloodletting, toxic antidotes and pirate medical kits. Unearthed medical texts, ancient surgical tools and global healing traditions open a window into a time of bold experimentation. Meet the barber surgeons who operated in wartime and explore Roman hospitals built for innovation. From mystical charms to early acupuncture and Ayurveda, each discovery brings to life the extraordinary lengths humans once went to stay alive.
About this Show
Mysteries of Ancient Medicine
Step into a world where every remedy could mean life or death. This series uncovers the dramatic and often surprising ways ancient civilizations fought sickness, plague and injury. Archaeologists reveal forgotten treatments, from omens, ointments and sweat baths to bloodletting, toxic antidotes and pirate medical kits. Unearthed medical texts, ancient surgical tools and global healing traditions open a window into a time of bold experimentation. Meet the barber surgeons who operated in wartime and explore Roman hospitals built for innovation. From mystical charms to early acupuncture and Ayurveda, each discovery brings to life the extraordinary lengths humans once went to stay alive.