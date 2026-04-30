1 season available (7 episodes)

Mysteries of Ancient MedicineMysteries of Ancient Medicine

Step into a world where every remedy could mean life or death. This series uncovers the dramatic and often surprising ways ancient civilizations fought sickness, plague and injury. Archaeologists reveal forgotten treatments, from omens, ointments and sweat baths to bloodletting, toxic antidotes and pirate medical kits. Unearthed medical texts, ancient surgical tools and global healing traditions open a window into a time of bold experimentation. Meet the barber surgeons who operated in wartime and explore Roman hospitals built for innovation. From mystical charms to early acupuncture and Ayurveda, each discovery brings to life the extraordinary lengths humans once went to stay alive.more

Step into a world where every remedy could mean life or death. Th...More

Starring: Mike Vinakmens

TV14HistoryDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Mysteries of Ancient Medicine

Step into a world where every remedy could mean life or death. This series uncovers the dramatic and often surprising ways ancient civilizations fought sickness, plague and injury. Archaeologists reveal forgotten treatments, from omens, ointments and sweat baths to bloodletting, toxic antidotes and pirate medical kits. Unearthed medical texts, ancient surgical tools and global healing traditions open a window into a time of bold experimentation. Meet the barber surgeons who operated in wartime and explore Roman hospitals built for innovation. From mystical charms to early acupuncture and Ayurveda, each discovery brings to life the extraordinary lengths humans once went to stay alive.

Starring: Mike Vinakmens

TV14HistoryDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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