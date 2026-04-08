An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes Mackenzie, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.more
An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a dramatic...More
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An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes Mackenzie, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.
About this Show
The Testaments
An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes Mackenzie, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.