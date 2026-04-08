Original • 1 season available (5 episodes)

The TestamentsThe Testaments

An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes Mackenzie, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.more

An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a dramatic...More

DramaTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

The Testaments

An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes Mackenzie, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.

DramaTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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