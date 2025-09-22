1 season available (2 episodes)

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the DeadAncient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead

Professor Suzannah Lipscomb spearheads an ambitious investigation into the deaths of four iconic ancient figures: Cleopatra, Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan and Tutankhamun. Blending historical scholarship with cutting-edge digital autopsy technology, the series revisits original sources, artifacts and immersive reconstructions to probe long-debated mysteries. Forensic pathologist Dr. Richard Shepherd reveals trauma, disease and potential foul play, while hands-on experiments — from cobra venom extraction to testing Tutankhamun’s chariot — challenge accepted narratives. At the “Ancient Autopsy” hub, experts unite science, history and detective work to rethink how these legendary figures truly met their end.more

Professor Suzannah Lipscomb spearheads an ambitious investigation...More

Starring: Suzannah Lipscomb

TV14HistoryDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead

Professor Suzannah Lipscomb spearheads an ambitious investigation into the deaths of four iconic ancient figures: Cleopatra, Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan and Tutankhamun. Blending historical scholarship with cutting-edge digital autopsy technology, the series revisits original sources, artifacts and immersive reconstructions to probe long-debated mysteries. Forensic pathologist Dr. Richard Shepherd reveals trauma, disease and potential foul play, while hands-on experiments — from cobra venom extraction to testing Tutankhamun’s chariot — challenge accepted narratives. At the “Ancient Autopsy” hub, experts unite science, history and detective work to rethink how these legendary figures truly met their end.

Starring: Suzannah Lipscomb

TV14HistoryDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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