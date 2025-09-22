About this Show
Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead
Professor Suzannah Lipscomb spearheads an ambitious investigation into the deaths of four iconic ancient figures: Cleopatra, Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan and Tutankhamun. Blending historical scholarship with cutting-edge digital autopsy technology, the series revisits original sources, artifacts and immersive reconstructions to probe long-debated mysteries. Forensic pathologist Dr. Richard Shepherd reveals trauma, disease and potential foul play, while hands-on experiments — from cobra venom extraction to testing Tutankhamun’s chariot — challenge accepted narratives. At the “Ancient Autopsy” hub, experts unite science, history and detective work to rethink how these legendary figures truly met their end.
Starring: Suzannah Lipscomb