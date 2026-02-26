About this Show
Inside the CIA: Secrets & Spies
This series is a collection of unbelievable, untold and world-changing stories that reveal what it takes to be a spy beyond the red line of danger. Told from inside the intelligence community by the spies themselves, each mission-driven story propels audiences from one cliffhanger to the next, immersing them in never-before-heard adventures. From the real-life Jason Bourne to the hidden maneuvers surrounding Osama bin Laden’s elimination and a minute-by-minute account of being taken behind enemy lines, every episode brings viewers as close as possible to the world of espionage. With unprecedented access to some of the most elite intelligence officers and the missions that defined them, explore the diverse, dedicated and often deadly work of the world’s most effective spy agency. This is “Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies.”
Creators: Mark KeltonJon Loew