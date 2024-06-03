Stonehenge: The Final Mystery RevealedStonehenge: The Final Mystery Revealed

New research is rewriting the story of Stonehenge. This documentary uncovers startling evidence, suggesting that the origins of Britain’s most iconic monument may lie far from Salisbury Plain in the dramatic and rugged landscapes of Scotland. Drawing on cutting-edge science, archaeological breakthroughs and fresh analysis of ancient traditions, the film pieces together a compelling tale of long-distance migration, ritual practice and blood sacrifice. Each revelation challenges long-held assumptions and forces us to rethink everything we believed we knew about Stonehenge’s beginnings.more

New research is rewriting the story of Stonehenge. This documenta...More

Starring: Tracy BormanJason Watkins

Director: Simon Smith

TVPGDocumentariesBiographyMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Movie

Stonehenge: The Final Mystery Revealed

New research is rewriting the story of Stonehenge. This documentary uncovers startling evidence, suggesting that the origins of Britain’s most iconic monument may lie far from Salisbury Plain in the dramatic and rugged landscapes of Scotland. Drawing on cutting-edge science, archaeological breakthroughs and fresh analysis of ancient traditions, the film pieces together a compelling tale of long-distance migration, ritual practice and blood sacrifice. Each revelation challenges long-held assumptions and forces us to rethink everything we believed we knew about Stonehenge’s beginnings.

Starring: Tracy BormanJason Watkins

Director: Simon Smith

TVPGDocumentariesBiographyMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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