The rise and fall of the Inca is a story of a civilization marked by gold, power and ingenuity. From monumental cities and vast empires stretching across the Andes to dazzling treasures that inspired legends, the Incas conquered millions and reshaped South America. But their golden age ended suddenly, leaving behind mysteries, monumental ruins, and a legacy that still captivates the world.more
The rise and fall of the Inca is a story of a civilization marked...More
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The rise and fall of the Inca is a story of a civilization marked by gold, power and ingenuity. From monumental cities and vast empires stretching across the Andes to dazzling treasures that inspired legends, the Incas conquered millions and reshaped South America. But their golden age ended suddenly, leaving behind mysteries, monumental ruins, and a legacy that still captivates the world.
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Incas: The Rise and Fall
The rise and fall of the Inca is a story of a civilization marked by gold, power and ingenuity. From monumental cities and vast empires stretching across the Andes to dazzling treasures that inspired legends, the Incas conquered millions and reshaped South America. But their golden age ended suddenly, leaving behind mysteries, monumental ruins, and a legacy that still captivates the world.