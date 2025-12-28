1 season available (4 episodes)

Incas: The Rise and FallIncas: The Rise and Fall

The rise and fall of the Inca is a story of a civilization marked by gold, power and ingenuity. From monumental cities and vast empires stretching across the Andes to dazzling treasures that inspired legends, the Incas conquered millions and reshaped South America. But their golden age ended suddenly, leaving behind mysteries, monumental ruins, and a legacy that still captivates the world.more

The rise and fall of the Inca is a story of a civilization marked...More

Starring: Matilda Kime

TV14DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Incas: The Rise and Fall

The rise and fall of the Inca is a story of a civilization marked by gold, power and ingenuity. From monumental cities and vast empires stretching across the Andes to dazzling treasures that inspired legends, the Incas conquered millions and reshaped South America. But their golden age ended suddenly, leaving behind mysteries, monumental ruins, and a legacy that still captivates the world.

Starring: Matilda Kime

TV14DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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