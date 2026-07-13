1 season available (2 episodes)

Legend of Troy: The Epic Rise and FallLegend of Troy: The Epic Rise and Fall

The legends of the Trojan War and the lost city of Troy captivated countless generations and have been handed down in the very earliest surviving works of Western literature, most notably “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.” In the 1800s, maverick millionaire Heinrich Schliemann pursued a personal quest to locate the lost city and prove the legends true. Generations of archaeologists, who in the 150 years since Schliemann, have been drawn deeper into the mystery as they followed in his footsteps. Could the legends, in fact, preserve memories of the catastrophic decline and fall of Bronze Age civilization itself?more

The legends of the Trojan War and the lost city of Troy captivate...More

Starring: Helena Wilson

TVPGHistoryDocuseriesDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Legend of Troy: The Epic Rise and Fall

The legends of the Trojan War and the lost city of Troy captivated countless generations and have been handed down in the very earliest surviving works of Western literature, most notably “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.” In the 1800s, maverick millionaire Heinrich Schliemann pursued a personal quest to locate the lost city and prove the legends true. Generations of archaeologists, who in the 150 years since Schliemann, have been drawn deeper into the mystery as they followed in his footsteps. Could the legends, in fact, preserve memories of the catastrophic decline and fall of Bronze Age civilization itself?

Starring: Helena Wilson

TVPGHistoryDocuseriesDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Hamilton: Building AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2017)
Holy Marvels with Dennis QuaidTV14 • History, Religion & Spirituality • TV Series (2024)
Ancient EmpiresTV14 • History • TV Series (2023)
Lost Treasures of Ancient CivilizationsTVPG • History • TV Series (2025)
Sitting BullHistory • TV Series (2025)
Lost Treasures of the BibleTV14 • History • TV Series (2024)
History's Deadliest with Ving RhamesTV14 • History • TV Series (2026)
The UnBelievable: Encounters with Dan AykroydTV14 • History • TV Series (2026)
Hazardous History with Henry WinklerTV14 • History, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
America's Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoysTVPG • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2012)
Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom HiddlestonDocumentaries, History • TV Series (2026)
Cleopatra's Final SecretTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
Ancient Bodies: Secrets RevealedTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2024)
Washington's GeneralsTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2006)
Discovered by DisasterTVPG • History, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.