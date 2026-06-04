Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My HouseSquatters: Get the F*** Out of My House

Across America a nightmare is unfolding. Experienced squatters exploit legal loopholes to live rent-free in homes that don't belong to them as devastated homeowners watch helplessly. From charming con artists to a dangerous extremist, these manipulators know how to weaponize tenant protections, turning the law against rightful owners. Each episode follows families forced into impossible battles to reclaim their properties, exposing a broken system where squatters hold all the power.more

Across America a nightmare is unfolding. Experienced squatters ex...More

TVMADocuseriesTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House - Trailer

About this Show

Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House

Across America a nightmare is unfolding. Experienced squatters exploit legal loopholes to live rent-free in homes that don't belong to them as devastated homeowners watch helplessly. From charming con artists to a dangerous extremist, these manipulators know how to weaponize tenant protections, turning the law against rightful owners. Each episode follows families forced into impossible battles to reclaim their properties, exposing a broken system where squatters hold all the power.

TVMADocuseriesTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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