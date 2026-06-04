Across America a nightmare is unfolding. Experienced squatters exploit legal loopholes to live rent-free in homes that don't belong to them as devastated homeowners watch helplessly. From charming con artists to a dangerous extremist, these manipulators know how to weaponize tenant protections, turning the law against rightful owners. Each episode follows families forced into impossible battles to reclaim their properties, exposing a broken system where squatters hold all the power.more
Across America a nightmare is unfolding. Experienced squatters ex...More
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Across America a nightmare is unfolding. Experienced squatters exploit legal loopholes to live rent-free in homes that don't belong to them as devastated homeowners watch helplessly. From charming con artists to a dangerous extremist, these manipulators know how to weaponize tenant protections, turning the law against rightful owners. Each episode follows families forced into impossible battles to reclaim their properties, exposing a broken system where squatters hold all the power.
About this Show
Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House
Across America a nightmare is unfolding. Experienced squatters exploit legal loopholes to live rent-free in homes that don't belong to them as devastated homeowners watch helplessly. From charming con artists to a dangerous extremist, these manipulators know how to weaponize tenant protections, turning the law against rightful owners. Each episode follows families forced into impossible battles to reclaim their properties, exposing a broken system where squatters hold all the power.