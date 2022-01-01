The Tiger RisingThe Tiger Rising

A 10-year old boy who's recently lost his mother discovers how to conquer his fear and pain through the power of his imagination, the help of a feisty new girl at school, a simple yet mysterious hotel maid, and a 300 pound tiger he finds in the woods.more

Starring: Queen LatifahDennis QuaidChristian Convery

Director: Ray Giarratana

About this Movie

The Tiger Rising

A 10-year old boy who's recently lost his mother discovers how to conquer his fear and pain through the power of his imagination, the help of a feisty new girl at school, a simple yet mysterious hotel maid, and a 300 pound tiger he finds in the woods.

Starring: Queen LatifahDennis QuaidChristian ConveryMadalen MillsSam Trammell

Director: Ray Giarratana

