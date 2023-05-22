Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and VanderpumpThe Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump

You've heard all about #Scandoval, but the most explosive scandal raging behind the scenes of "Vanderpump Rules" is The Randall Scandal. This Hulu documentary from ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios charts the unbelievable tale of B-movie mogul Randall Emmett who rose to fame on the heels of his engagement to Bravo megastar Lala Kent. When their relationship publicly collapses and a bitter custody dispute ensues, Randall is caught up in a swarm of bombshell allegations and lawsuits that rock Hollywood and the Bravo-verse.more

You've heard all about #Scandoval, but the most explosive scandal...More

DocumentariesRealityTV Series2023
  • 5.1
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About this Show

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump

You've heard all about #Scandoval, but the most explosive scandal raging behind the scenes of "Vanderpump Rules" is The Randall Scandal. This Hulu documentary from ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios charts the unbelievable tale of B-movie mogul Randall Emmett who rose to fame on the heels of his engagement to Bravo megastar Lala Kent. When their relationship publicly collapses and a bitter custody dispute ensues, Randall is caught up in a swarm of bombshell allegations and lawsuits that rock Hollywood and the Bravo-verse.

DocumentariesRealityTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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