The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump

Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

You've heard all about #Scandoval, but the most explosive scandal raging behind the scenes of "Vanderpump Rules" is The Randall Scandal. This Hulu documentary from ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios charts the unbelievable tale of B-movie mogul Randall Emmett who rose to fame on the heels of his engagement to Bravo megastar Lala Kent. When their relationship publicly collapses and a bitter custody dispute ensues, Randall is caught up in a swarm of bombshell allegations and lawsuits that rock Hollywood and the Bravo-verse.more

DocumentariesRealityTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

EpisodesExtrasDetails

About this Show

