Kadono village's shrine maiden has a guardian every generation; during Edo period, guardian Jinta confronts a demon foretelling a future Demon God's rise tied to their era; his quest to prevent this spans centuries.more
Kadono village's shrine maiden has a guardian every generation; d...More
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Kadono village's shrine maiden has a guardian every generation; during Edo period, guardian Jinta confronts a demon foretelling a future Demon God's rise tied to their era; his quest to prevent this spans centuries.
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Sword of the Demon Hunter
Kadono village's shrine maiden has a guardian every generation; during Edo period, guardian Jinta confronts a demon foretelling a future Demon God's rise tied to their era; his quest to prevent this spans centuries.