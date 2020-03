Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love… But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can’t be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of "How to get the other to confess their love first." The fun part of romance is playing the game! This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love.