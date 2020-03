My Love Story!!

Takeo Goda is a big guy with a big heart, but his looks scare off the girls he likes! It doesn’t help that ladies love his attractive best friend, Makoto Sunakawa. Though, he doesn’t resent Sunakawa for this at all, and by high school, Takeo has accepted his fate. But his kindness earns him a chance at love when he saves a girl from being harassed on the train. Takeo finds himself falling for her, and he’s sure he doesn’t stand a chance, but anything can happen, especially in a love story!