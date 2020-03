No Game No Life

Bored with life and considering it in the real world to be just a “crappy game,” savvy siblings Sora and Shiro have withdrawn into their own fantasy world filled with video games. It is because of this that they are summoned to another world by a boy calling himself “God.” It’s here in this world where Sora and Shiro’s abilities are put to the test. They are now in a world where their fate – and the fate of all humanity - is decided by game. Can they beat the hardest game they've ever played?