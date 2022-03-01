Miss Kobayashi is an average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress; the dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl.more
Miss Kobayashi is an average office worker who lives a boring lif...More
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Miss Kobayashi is an average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress; the dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl.
About this Show
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
Miss Kobayashi is an average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress; the dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl.