1 season available (6 episodes)

FLCL

TV14Animation • AnimeInternationalActionComedyScience FictionTV Series2003

Naota's a bit quirky, but he can still pass for normal. Haruko's totally quirky and s...more

Naota's a bit quirky, but he can still pass for normal. Haruko's ...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Fooly Cooly

Naota is a detached sixth-grader afflicted by the pangs of puberty. When a crazed girl on a motor scooter runs him over and brains him with a bass guitar his life gets weird - giant-fighting-robots-shooting-from-his-skull weird.
Episode 2

(Sub) Firestarter

Naota's attacker, Haruko, is now his dad's live-in housemaid and she says she's an alien. Mamimi names the robot from Naota's head Canti, the God of Flame. Does Canti have anything to do with the mysterious fires burning all over town?
Episode 3

(Sub) Marquis De Carabas

The president of Naota's class, Ninamori, is no stranger to the dirty deeds of politics. She rigs the vote to cast him as the lead role of their class play. But she gets in over her head after a crashing introduction to Haruko.
Episode 4

(Sub) Full Swing

There's a guy claiming to know Haruko and why she's using Naota's head as a portal for oversized battling robots. It's too late, though, as a malfunctioning satellite is heading straight for them and it's up to Naota to stop it!
Episode 5

(Sub) Brittle Bullet

Jealousy spurs an epic pellet gun battle between Naota and his dad over Haruko. The object of her desire will be revealed, and she'll do whatever it takes to get him!
Episode 6

(Sub) FLCLimax

A hand statue looms over the Medical Mechanica building, threatening to iron out the city. As Mamimi's new pet turns out to be a crucial element to Haruko's plans, Naota finally proves that he's no pushover.

About this Show

FLCL

Naota's a bit quirky, but he can still pass for normal. Haruko's totally quirky and she'll never pass for normal. When she runs over Naota with her motorscooter and brains him with a bass guitar, his world doesn't get turned upside down - It gets incredibly weird. There's nothing else in the world like FLCL. This one's going to change your life.

Starring: Mayumi ShintaniJun MizukiIzumi KasagiSuzuki Matsuo

TV14AnimationAnimeInternationalActionComedyScience FictionTV Series2003

