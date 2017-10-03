1 season available

Outlaw Star

TV14 • Western, Anime, Adventure, Space, Science Fiction, Animation, Action • TV Series • 1998

Gene Starwind is a jack-of-all-trades responsible for odd jobs and bounty hunting with his partner, Jim Hawking. Stuck on a rundown planet, he’s going...more

1 season available (52 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Outlaw World

Gene Starwind is a jack-of-all-trades stuck on a rundown planet with his partner, Jim. Without a ship to call his own, Gene is going nowhere fast. But things change when a mysterious woman shows up with a not-so-simple job.
Episode 2

(Sub) World of Desires

An outlaw, pirates, and a mysterious girl in a box. Before Gene can ask too many questions, he and Jim escape with Hilda to Blue Heaven. But this heaven is a hell filled with dangerous outlaws!
Episode 3

(Sub) Into Burning Space

As they work to lose McCoy’s forces, trouble comes in the form of the Ctarl-Ctarl Empire blocking their path. Despite this, Hilda gets them to where they need to be, only to learn disturbing news.
Episode 4

Episode 4

(Sub) When the Hot Ice Melts

Arriving at Farfallas, the crew comes upon an advanced spaceship known as the XGP15A-II. But the Kei Pirates locate them and with limited time to escape, Hilda takes drastic measures to save the crew.
Episode 5

(Sub) The Beast Girl Ready to Pounce!

Hilda’s sacrifice allows the crew a chance to get away. They head back to Blue Heaven for ship upgrades and information. But while they wait on the ship, they’re confronted by Aisha Clanclan from the Ctarl-Ctarl Empire!
Episode 6

(Sub) The Beautiful Assassin

Gene and the crew meet up with Fred Luo to secure some much-needed work only to find he’s the target of the deadly assassin, Suzuka. To protect Fred and the promise of new work, Gene faces her!
Episode 7

(Sub) Creeping Evil

The crew find themselves broke and low on supplies. While Jim takes on odd jobs, Gene and Melfina do their own work. Melfina is suddenly attacked by the Kei Pirates but is saved by a familiar ally.
Episode 8

Episode 8

(Sub) Forced Departure

Poisoned by the Kei Pirates, Gene’s life is on the line when they offer an antidote in exchange for the Outlaw Star. Refusing the trade, Melfina seeks a way to heal him before they face the Kei Pirates forces!
Episode 9

(Sub) A Journey of Adventure! Huh?

Tension is running high on the Outlaw Star as they make way to their next destination. Gene decides to stop at a nearby station to pick up a bit of work and some cash. But things don’t quite go as planned.
(Sub) Gathering for the Space Race

The crew arrive in Heifong and start their visit off right—by entering a space race! With financial help from Fred, they make their debut in hopes of advertising their businesses and investigating the MacDougall Brothers.
Episode 11

(Sub) Adrift in Subspace

After narrowly escaping serious damage, the Outlaw Star continues to race past the other ships. But the revenge-driven Aisha Clanclan may cost them their victory! Will they make it to the finish line in one piece?
Episode 12

(Sub) Mortal Combat with the El Dorado

Harry MacDougall issues a challenge to Gene and the Outlaw Star. Among the asteroid field, Gene battles with the MacDougalls before realizing they have more up their sleeves than a match between ships.
(Sub) Advance Guard from Another World

To make some much-needed cash, the crew takes some jobs in Heifong. But things go awry when some strange cargo goes missing and causes real trouble involving a bit of mind control.
Episode 14

(Sub) Final Countdown

A simple job explodes into the crew’s most dangerous mission yet! After a terrorist named Crackerjack puts a bomb on the Outlaw Star, they’ll have to figure out how to disarm it before it’s too late.
Episode 15

(Sub) The Seven Emerge

The Anten Seven gather with their sights set on Gene. Challenged to a duel, Gene faces one of the most dangerous men in the galaxy. But first, he must face the reality of his own mortality.
Episode 16

Episode 16

(Sub) Demon of the Water Planet

The crew gets a gig to retrieve a cargo of Dragonite from the bottom of the water planet, Heifong VII. But they’re in for rough waters when they come up against a dangerous creature protecting the shipment.
(Sub) Between Life and Machine

A new job promises answers about the Galactic Leyline and more. But while Gene seeks out the information, Melfina gets swept into trouble with Harry MacDougall.
Episode 18

Episode 18

(Sub) The Strongest Woman in the Universe

To gain some much-needed cash, Gene and the crew find themselves helping Fred again. But to take on his next opponent, Gene’s going to have to tap into his feminine side to defeat Fred’s super-muscled fiancé.
Episode 19

(Sub) Law and Lawlessness

The crew get taken in by private security forces and classified as pirates. While being detained, the facility is attacked. It’s up to Gene and everyone to take on the real pirates!
Episode 20

(Sub) Cats and Girls and Spaceships

After another attack in space, the crew takes time on Symka 5 to recover. Jim stumbles upon two cats and follows them to their owner—who happens to be a cute girl. Is this a chance for newfound love or heartbreak?
(Sub) Grave of the Dragon

While seeking information on the Galactic Leyline, the crew winds up in some ruins on a desert planet. Their search is interrupted when the MacDougall Brothers show up and cause trouble!
Episode 22

(Sub) Gravity Jailbreak

Gene gets himself behind bars to get information about the Galactic Leyline and have Melfina restored. But the information he wants is going to cost him. He’ll have to help execute a total prison break!
Episode 23

Episode 23

(Sub) Hot Springs Planet Tenrei

The crew ends up on a vacation planet! But not for a day at the hot springs—Gene needs caster shells and seeks the wizards that can make them. Will he find what he needs or just wind up in hot water?
(Sub) Cutting the Galactic Leyline

The Outlaw Star makes its way to the Galactic Leyline. But they’re not the only ones out for the prize. Up against the Kei Pirates, the MacDougalls, and the Anten Seven—who will claim the sought-after treasure?
Episode 25

Episode 25

(Sub) Maze of Despair

With Melfina caught in the Galactic Leyline, Gene seeks to free her but must face those who stand in his way. An intense battle, a gate opens—the truth of the Leyline awaits them!
(Sub) Return to Space

In the heart of the Leyline, they make their wishes. Knowledge, power, and…to be together. Who will find the real treasure and who will be left to hold it? The final battle begins!
