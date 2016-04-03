3 seasons available

Rurouni Kenshin

TV14 • Anime, Fantasy, Animation • TV Series • 1996

The adventures of a young master Samurai who helps a struggling martial arts school in Meiji era Japan.

The adventures of a young master Samurai who helps a struggling martial arts school in Meiji era Japan.

Start watching Rurouni Kenshin

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

3 seasons available (94 episodes)

3 seasons available

(94 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season123
Episode 1

(Dub) The Giant Vs. the Superhuman

Despite the overwhelming odds, Kaoru, Yahiko and Misao continue to face warriors sent to eliminate them. But it's the arrival of Kenshin's teacher that turns the tide in their favor.
Episode 2

(Dub) Heaven Against Earth

As Sanosuke looks on, Kenshin goes to battle with Souijuro, the emotionless assassin responsible for breaking his sword. Though Shishio is confident of the young warrior's ability, Kenshin may be able to win without having to resort to killing.
Episode 3

(Dub) Tragedy On the Night of the Storm

In an effort to explain Souijuro's emotionless posture, Kenshin recalls how the young assassin was rescued from a life of slavery and then taught to fight by Shishio.
Episode 4

(Dub) The Ultimate Battle

In the face of Kenshin's probing questions, Souijuro's concentration is broken. In defeat, the young assassin returns his prized sword to Shishio, warning him of the danger that lays ahead.
Episode 5

(Dub) Two People Who Have Survived the End of Tokugawa

As Kaoru and Yahiko anxiously await his return, a wounded but determined Kenshin arrives for his final showdown with Shishio, who is unwilling to have anyone stand in his way of controlling Japan's future.
Episode 6

(Dub) Does This Era Choose Shishio?

In their long awaited battle, Kenshin and Shishio compare ideologies as well as fighting techniques. But once Shishio uses gunpowder to gain the upper hand, it looks like Samurai X is doomed.
Episode 7

(Dub) Luck Will Continue

As Aoshi tries to stop a takeover of the country, Kenshin poses Shishio with his greatest challenge. In his defeat of Usui, Saito exposes the blind warrior's plot to kill Shishio.
Episode 8

(Dub) Who Gets the Victory? Shishio Vs. Kenshin

Kenshin's final effort to win the ultimate battle ends with Shishio destroying himself. But in the wake of Samurai X's victory, Shishio's closest aide vows revenge.
Episode 9

(Dub) Juppon Gatana, the Choice in Order to Live

Following Shishio's defeat, his remaining allies put their fate in the hands of the government. While Kenshin is reunited with his Peace Force, the vanquished Shishio vows to take over Hell.
Episode 10

(Dub) Kyoto Carved Memories

As Kenshin is nursing the wounds sustained in his fight with Shishio, Kaoru prepares the Peace Force for their return home.
Episode 11

(Dub) The Legend of Wishmaster Firefly: the Girl Who Waited for a Swordsman

Back at home, Kaoru works to restore the dilapidated dojo, while Kenshin encounters a wise old fisherman who teaches him an important lesson about love.
Episode 12

(Dub) Birth of Prince Yahiko / a Splendid High Society Debut

After stepping in to stop what appears to be a robbery, Kenshin and Kaoru meet a young prince who looks exactly like Yahiko.
Episode 13

(Dub) Find Missing Treasure / Famous Detective Dog, Notaro

Sanosuke adopts a stray dog, unaware that it holds the key to a criminal gang's plot to blackmail some local officials and gain political control. And when the gang finally tracks him down, Kenshin and Yahiko join Sanosuke to foil their plan.
Episode 14

(Dub) Impressed Karoru! / a Proposal from Kenshin

After Kenshin finds a ring inside a catfish, he's persuaded to give it to Kaoru. Thinking it's an engagement ring, Kaoru is sure that he's asking her to get married.
Episode 15

(Dub) Legendary Sword: Mysterious Swordsman Shogo Amakusa

Alerted by Misao, Kenshin and the rest of the Peace Force arrive to help Aoshi find a mysterious killer. Kenshin's investigation uncovers evidence linking the killing to a Christian Samurai and of vengeance that's been foretold.
(Dub) Medallion of Fate: Encounter of Sanosuke and Sayo
Episode 16

(Dub) Medallion of Fate: Encounter of Sanosuke and Sayo

In an effort to prevent more revenge killings, Kenshin must take on Shogo Amakusa, the Christian warrior known as God's Child.
Episode 17

(Dub) To the Battle Place: Shimbara! Moment of Truth

As Kenshin prepares to honor his promise to stop Shogo Amakusa, he and Sanosuke uncover a secret church that was built when Christian worshipers were forced underground.
Episode 18

(Dub) Shock of Rairyusen! Kenshin Buried Into Darkness

When neither Kaoru nor Kenshin can persuade Shogo Amakusa to abandon his plan to advance the Christian cause through violence, the stage for battle is set.
Episode 19

(Dub) Kaioh's Plot: Trapped Shogo

Though blinded by his duel with Shogo Amakusa, Kenshin seeks another battle in hopes it will restore his sight.
Episode 20

(Dub) Looking Back On the Old Days: the Sad Past of Shogo and Sayo

Along with the story of his parent's martyrdom, Misao uncovers the truth behind the alleged miracles that deified Shogo Amarusa.
Episode 21

(Dub) Sneering Evil Demon! Shozo's Kanyu Disappears Into Explosion

Sir Kaioh unveils his plan to use Shogo Amarusa's loyal followers to overthrow the government and control Japan himself.
Episode 22

(Dub) Tears in Sanosuke's Eyes: Permanent Good-bye Between the Two

As Kenshin tries to stop the slaughter of the Christians as they march towards martyrdom, Sanosuke is unable to avert the death of Shogo's terminally ill sister.
Episode 23

(Dub) The Last Holy War: the Crash of Two Amakakeru-Ryu-No

As Misao and the Dutch consul ask the Army delay to their attack, the sightless Kenshin pressures Shogo to prevent the martyrdom of his followers.
Episode 24

(Dub) Leaving for a Journey: Beyond the Sad Wave, There Is Hope

Following Shogo's surrender, Kenshin asks the government not to execute him. As a result, he and his followers are sent into exile in Holland.
Episode 25

(Dub) Himura Dojo in Shomonoseki (City in Yamaguchi Prefecture)

When the Peace Force comes across a man posing as Kenshin, everyone else wants the impostor exposed. But Kenshin notes that he's been using his profits to care for a group of orphans.
Episode 26

(Dub) A Lady Admired by an Art Student: Love Affair in Hakone

When Kenshin accidentally loses all their money, the Peace Force must go to work at an inn in order to pay their bill.
Episode 27

(Dub) The Fate of Two Guys Who Lived at the End of the Tokugawa Era

Kaoru offers to take on a scholarly young student who's been expelled by his teacher until he learns how to fight.
Episode 28

(Dub) The Ending of Tokugawa Era: an Order from Heaven

As Kaoru continues her training of Daigoro, Kenshin is warned to steer clear of the young man's teacher, Kaishu Katsu.
Episode 29

(Dub) Showdown in Shinagawa

Despite Kaishu's determination to free his daughter on his own, Kenshin joins the Peace Force and Daigoro for a rescue.
Episode 30

(Dub) More Precious Than Money

Though Daigoro is wounded in the battle, Kenshin and company free Itsuko.
Episode 31

(Dub) Ambition of the Black Wolves

With his arm nearly healed, Yutaro and his doctor arrive for a visit at the dojo.
Episode 32

(Dub) Sanada Ninja Group and the Miraculous Medicine: the Targ

When a letter from Dr. Hans reveals the story of the miraculous medicine, Yutaro joins the Peace Force in an effort to find it.
Episode 33

(Dub) Straying Journey: a Trap of God Crossing That Was Set up

Using the clues left behind by Dr. Hans, Kenshin and company are led to the hidden shrine that holds the key to the miracle cure.
Episode 34

(Dub) The Three Sanadas: the Red Heat That Fly from Deep Under the Ground

After surviving a fall into a volcano, the Peace Force comes across an injured Sanada Ninja who offers to help battle his former allies.
(Dub) Schnider's Bet: Defeat of the Black Knight
Episode 35

(Dub) Schnider's Bet: Defeat of the Black Knight

After their search leads them to the hidden cure, the leader of the Black Knights makes it clear that he has no intention of honoring his promise to cede control of Japan to the Sanada Ninjas.
Episode 36

(Dub) The Two Guideposts: Yahiko and Yutaro's Eternal Promise

As he faces off against the Black Knight's leader, Kenshin must rely on his brains and not his sword to win the battle.
Episode 37

(Dub) To My Angel Misao: Message from Kyoto

As Aoshi arrives to bring her home, Misao joins Kaoru and some friends for a final shopping spree. However, Sanosuke and Yahiko's efforts to keep an eye on the women lead to them to be mistaken for a pair of thieves
Episode 38

(Dub) Feng Shui

Following a series of accidents in town, a master of feng shui blames an imbalance in the Ki, a force which keeps all of nature's other forces in balance
Episode 39

(Dub) Scary Inheritance

As Kenshin learns of a battle between the Wind and Water families for control of the Ki, efforts to build a railroad are exposed as a Water clan plot to control Japan
Episode 40

(Dub) War of Ki

The Water family's efforts to gain control of the Ki have left Kaoru seriously wounded.
Episode 41

(Dub) Just Pieces of the Puzzle

With help from the Wind family's leader, Kenshin saves Kaoru's life. But the Water family's quest to redirect the Ki and gain control of Japan moves ahead as planned.
Episode 42

(Dub) Elegy of Water and Wind

With Kenshin's help, the Wind family derails their rival's plan to redirect the flow of the Ki and ends their effort to dominate Japan

You May Also Like

My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1992)
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Kill la Kill
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Inuyasha - The Final Act
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Sword Art Online II
TV14 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
PERSONA5 the Animation
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

3 seasons available (94 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial