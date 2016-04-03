The adventures of a young master Samurai who helps a struggling martial arts school in Meiji era Japan.
The adventures of a young master Samurai who helps a struggling martial arts school in Meiji era Japan.
The adventures of a young master Samurai who helps a struggling martial arts school in Meiji era Japan.
3 seasons available (94 episodes)
3 seasons available
(94 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month