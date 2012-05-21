Just another talk show? Think again. The Eric Andre Show may be the most manic and unorthodox late night talk show ever made. The show’s traditional talk show format quickly devolves into chaos as its inept and bipolar host Eric Andre, along with his apathetic co-host Hannibal Buress (30 Rock, SNL), subvert all late-night conventions.more
Just another talk show? Think again. The Eric Andre Show may be t...More
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Just another talk show? Think again. The Eric Andre Show may be the most manic and unorthodox late night talk show ever made. The show’s traditional talk show format quickly devolves into chaos as its inept and bipolar host Eric Andre, along with his apathetic co-host Hannibal Buress (30 Rock, SNL), subvert all late-night conventions.
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The Eric Andre Show
Just another talk show? Think again. The Eric Andre Show may be the most manic and unorthodox late night talk show ever made. The show’s traditional talk show format quickly devolves into chaos as its inept and bipolar host Eric Andre, along with his apathetic co-host Hannibal Buress (30 Rock, SNL), subvert all late-night conventions.