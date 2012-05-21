6 seasons available (62 episodes)

The Eric Andre Show

Just another talk show? Think again. The Eric Andre Show may be the most manic and unorthodox late night talk show ever made. The show’s traditional talk show format quickly devolves into chaos as its inept and bipolar host Eric Andre, along with his apathetic co-host Hannibal Buress (30 Rock, SNL), subvert all late-night conventions.more

Just another talk show? Think again. The Eric Andre Show may be t...More

Starring: Eric AndréHannibal Buress

Creator: Eric André

TV14SatireLate NightComedyTV Series2012

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Jack Black Interview
I Am the Octopus
Bed Bugs
Raymond Cruz Interview
Warren G Interview
The Jillian Michaels Double-Down
Time for Darkness With Tichina Arnold
Protein Shake
Jack McBrayer Interview
T.I. Interview
Talk to the Bird up!
Bad Mailman
Bird up! Seeks Water Man
Santa Beatdown
Not a Real Elephant
Hannibal Buress Cold Open
Legalize Ranch
Pizza Safety
Bird up Humping
Smoothie Time
He's Loose
Subway Centaur
Natural Red Heads
Lavar Dreams
Have Some Red
James' Fever Dream
Perfect Summer
Downtown Julie
Africanized
Sharp Dressed Man
The Eric Andre New Year's Eve Spooktacular: Sing a Song
Damn You Polio!
Whack
Snow Bunnies
Parking Meters
North Korea
Status Thing
Shut Up Man
Doc Chicken
Wacky Newspaper Articles
Touch Someone

About this Show

The Eric Andre Show

Just another talk show? Think again. The Eric Andre Show may be the most manic and unorthodox late night talk show ever made. The show’s traditional talk show format quickly devolves into chaos as its inept and bipolar host Eric Andre, along with his apathetic co-host Hannibal Buress (30 Rock, SNL), subvert all late-night conventions.

Starring: Eric AndréHannibal Buress

Creator: Eric André

TV14SatireLate NightComedyTV Series2012

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