I is just an ordinary high school girl, but suddenly gets reincarnated as a spider monster in a fantasy world; not only that, but she awakens in a dungeon filled with vicious monsters.more
I is just an ordinary high school girl, but suddenly gets reincar...More
Starring: Brianna KnickerbockerAlejandro SaabKira Buckland
Creators: Takeshi KikuchiDaijo KudoMasayuki Aoyagi
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
I is just an ordinary high school girl, but suddenly gets reincarnated as a spider monster in a fantasy world; not only that, but she awakens in a dungeon filled with vicious monsters.
About this Show
So I'm a Spider, So What?
I is just an ordinary high school girl, but suddenly gets reincarnated as a spider monster in a fantasy world; not only that, but she awakens in a dungeon filled with vicious monsters.