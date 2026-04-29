1 season available (8 episodes)

Contraband CaptureContraband Capture

In this iteration, “Contraband Capture” focuses on U.S. Customs and Border Protection as it takes on traffickers. These officers and agents attempt to stop the moving of narcotics, firearms and illicit goods into the U.S. From high-stakes busts along the sun-kissed coast of Puerto Rico to seizures at major air and seaports along the Eastern Seaboard, this series offers an unprecedented inside look at the fight to keep dangerous contraband off American shores.more

In this iteration, “Contraband Capture” focuses on U.S. Customs a...More

Starring: Craig Whitney

TV14DocuseriesCops & DetectivesDocumentariesCrimeBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Contraband Capture

In this iteration, “Contraband Capture” focuses on U.S. Customs and Border Protection as it takes on traffickers. These officers and agents attempt to stop the moving of narcotics, firearms and illicit goods into the U.S. From high-stakes busts along the sun-kissed coast of Puerto Rico to seizures at major air and seaports along the Eastern Seaboard, this series offers an unprecedented inside look at the fight to keep dangerous contraband off American shores.

Starring: Craig Whitney

TV14DocuseriesCops & DetectivesDocumentariesCrimeBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Ice Road RescueTV14 • Reality, Docuseries • TV Series (2015)
Extreme CatchTV14 • Fishing, Sports • TV Series (2025)
To Catch A Smuggler: Tropical TakedownTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Surviving Alaska: Women of the WildTV14 • Survival, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Ozark LawTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Fugitives Caught on TapeTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2024)
To Catch a SmugglerTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Contraband: Seized at the AirportTV14 • Reality, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Contraband: Seized at SeaTV14 • Reality, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Family LockupReality • TV Series (2025)
Construction FailsTV14 • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2021)
Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas RangerTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2026)
Desert LawTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2026)
Fugitive Hunters MexicoTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2025)
Somebody Knows SomethingTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2026)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.