With exclusive access to Australian Border Force and Biosecurity, this series captures officers as they stop illegal immigrants, drug smuggling, and biosecurity threats. For over a decade, cameras have followed the dedicated men and women working on the front lines to keep Australia safe, exposing the dangers, high-stakes decisions, and surprises they face daily.more
With exclusive access to Australian Border Force and Biosecurity,...More
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With exclusive access to Australian Border Force and Biosecurity, this series captures officers as they stop illegal immigrants, drug smuggling, and biosecurity threats. For over a decade, cameras have followed the dedicated men and women working on the front lines to keep Australia safe, exposing the dangers, high-stakes decisions, and surprises they face daily.
About this Show
Border Security: Australia's Front Line
With exclusive access to Australian Border Force and Biosecurity, this series captures officers as they stop illegal immigrants, drug smuggling, and biosecurity threats. For over a decade, cameras have followed the dedicated men and women working on the front lines to keep Australia safe, exposing the dangers, high-stakes decisions, and surprises they face daily.