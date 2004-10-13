1 season available (20 episodes)

Border Security: Australia's Front LineBorder Security: Australia's Front Line

With exclusive access to Australian Border Force and Biosecurity, this series captures officers as they stop illegal immigrants, drug smuggling, and biosecurity threats. For over a decade, cameras have followed the dedicated men and women working on the front lines to keep Australia safe, exposing the dangers, high-stakes decisions, and surprises they face daily.more

With exclusive access to Australian Border Force and Biosecurity,...More

Starring: Grant Bowler

TV14DocuseriesCops & DetectivesDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2004
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Border Security: Australia's Front Line

With exclusive access to Australian Border Force and Biosecurity, this series captures officers as they stop illegal immigrants, drug smuggling, and biosecurity threats. For over a decade, cameras have followed the dedicated men and women working on the front lines to keep Australia safe, exposing the dangers, high-stakes decisions, and surprises they face daily.

Starring: Grant Bowler

TV14DocuseriesCops & DetectivesDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2004
  • 5.1
  • hd

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