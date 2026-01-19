2 seasons available (21 episodes)

120 Hours Behind Bars120 Hours Behind Bars

Over five intense days, 120 Hours Behind Bars delivers an unfiltered look inside America's toughest jails -- where officers are outnumbered, cellblocks are overcrowded, and violence erupts without warning.more

Over five intense days, 120 Hours Behind Bars delivers an unfilte...More

Starring: Mark Atherlay

TV14RealityDocumentariesCrime and Courtroom DramaTV Series2026
  • hd

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About this Show

120 Hours Behind Bars

Over five intense days, 120 Hours Behind Bars delivers an unfiltered look inside America's toughest jails -- where officers are outnumbered, cellblocks are overcrowded, and violence erupts without warning.

Starring: Mark Atherlay

TV14RealityDocumentariesCrime and Courtroom DramaTV Series2026
  • hd

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