"Live PD: Police Patrol" brings viewers an unfiltered look at law enforcement officers in action across America, highlighting the daily life-and-death situations faced by sheriff's departments, highway patrols, and local police departments.more
"Live PD: Police Patrol" brings viewers an unfiltered look at law...More
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"Live PD: Police Patrol" brings viewers an unfiltered look at law enforcement officers in action across America, highlighting the daily life-and-death situations faced by sheriff's departments, highway patrols, and local police departments.
About this Show
Live PD: Police Patrol
"Live PD: Police Patrol" brings viewers an unfiltered look at law enforcement officers in action across America, highlighting the daily life-and-death situations faced by sheriff's departments, highway patrols, and local police departments.