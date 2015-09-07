Each winter, snowstorms turn the mountain passes of Norway into some of the most dangerous roads in Europe, blocking vital trade routes and in extreme cases, causing fatal accidents. Helping prevent disaster is down to a rugged group of specialized salvage truck drivers, who rely on their ingenuity, wit and bravery to pull off the perfect "Ice Road Rescue" and ensure another payday.more
Each winter, snowstorms turn the mountain passes of Norway into s...More
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Each winter, snowstorms turn the mountain passes of Norway into some of the most dangerous roads in Europe, blocking vital trade routes and in extreme cases, causing fatal accidents. Helping prevent disaster is down to a rugged group of specialized salvage truck drivers, who rely on their ingenuity, wit and bravery to pull off the perfect "Ice Road Rescue" and ensure another payday.
About this Show
Ice Road Rescue
Each winter, snowstorms turn the mountain passes of Norway into some of the most dangerous roads in Europe, blocking vital trade routes and in extreme cases, causing fatal accidents. Helping prevent disaster is down to a rugged group of specialized salvage truck drivers, who rely on their ingenuity, wit and bravery to pull off the perfect "Ice Road Rescue" and ensure another payday.