1 season available (10 episodes)

Desert LawDesert Law

When the blistering Arizona sun finally sets over Tucson's Sonoran Desert, the temperature drops—and the crime rises. With elite access to one of the largest sheriff's departments in America, Desert Law follows the high-intensity work of the Pima County Sheriff's Department—its patrol deputies, DUI unit, and night detectives—as they cover more than 9,000 square miles of rugged terrain, taking on the trouble that thrives after dark. Immersed in the pressure and danger of policing the desert night, the series captures a world where the spirit of the Old West still lingers and the fight for order never ends.more

When the blistering Arizona sun finally sets over Tucson's Sonora...More

TV14CrimeTV Series2026
  • hd

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About this Show

Desert Law

When the blistering Arizona sun finally sets over Tucson's Sonoran Desert, the temperature drops—and the crime rises. With elite access to one of the largest sheriff's departments in America, Desert Law follows the high-intensity work of the Pima County Sheriff's Department—its patrol deputies, DUI unit, and night detectives—as they cover more than 9,000 square miles of rugged terrain, taking on the trouble that thrives after dark. Immersed in the pressure and danger of policing the desert night, the series captures a world where the spirit of the Old West still lingers and the fight for order never ends.

TV14CrimeTV Series2026
  • hd

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