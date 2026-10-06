Across the vast wilderness of Alaska, four unique women share one goal: to thrive in the harsh and unpredictable conditions of the frozen winter landscape. Ryne Olson trains reindeer for backcountry travel. Jody Potts-Joseph carries on the traditions of her Indigenous ancestors. Sarah Poynter subsists on a remote off-grid homestead. Kaycee Powell relies on dog power to stake her claim in the wild.more
Across the vast wilderness of Alaska, four unique women share one...More
Starring: Keri Tombazian
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Across the vast wilderness of Alaska, four unique women share one goal: to thrive in the harsh and unpredictable conditions of the frozen winter landscape. Ryne Olson trains reindeer for backcountry travel. Jody Potts-Joseph carries on the traditions of her Indigenous ancestors. Sarah Poynter subsists on a remote off-grid homestead. Kaycee Powell relies on dog power to stake her claim in the wild.
Starring: Keri Tombazian
About this Show
Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild
Across the vast wilderness of Alaska, four unique women share one goal: to thrive in the harsh and unpredictable conditions of the frozen winter landscape. Ryne Olson trains reindeer for backcountry travel. Jody Potts-Joseph carries on the traditions of her Indigenous ancestors. Sarah Poynter subsists on a remote off-grid homestead. Kaycee Powell relies on dog power to stake her claim in the wild.
Starring: Keri Tombazian