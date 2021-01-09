Construction fails happen every day, but sometimes the damage is catastrophic. This factual, fast-paced show investigates the most spectacular mishaps, what went wrong, and how the disaster could have been averted. Combining live footage with CGI animation, this show examines well-known disasters, such as the Notre Dame fire, and the collapse of the Georgia Dome, but also more minor incidents. Presented in a light-hearted and accessible manner, Construction Fails shows what happens when things go drastically wrong.more
Construction fails happen every day, but sometimes the damage is ...More
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Construction fails happen every day, but sometimes the damage is catastrophic. This factual, fast-paced show investigates the most spectacular mishaps, what went wrong, and how the disaster could have been averted. Combining live footage with CGI animation, this show examines well-known disasters, such as the Notre Dame fire, and the collapse of the Georgia Dome, but also more minor incidents. Presented in a light-hearted and accessible manner, Construction Fails shows what happens when things go drastically wrong.
About this Show
Construction Fails
Construction fails happen every day, but sometimes the damage is catastrophic. This factual, fast-paced show investigates the most spectacular mishaps, what went wrong, and how the disaster could have been averted. Combining live footage with CGI animation, this show examines well-known disasters, such as the Notre Dame fire, and the collapse of the Georgia Dome, but also more minor incidents. Presented in a light-hearted and accessible manner, Construction Fails shows what happens when things go drastically wrong.