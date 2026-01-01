1 season available (10 episodes)

Crime in ProgressCrime in Progress

Crime in Progress follows the evolution of investigations in real time, told exclusively through raw body cam, dash cam and surveillance footage. Each episode follows the entire arc of an investigation—capturing crimes as they unfold in real time, exactly as they happened, with no reenactments or narration. From the first 911 call to the final verdict, every angle, every split-second decision, and every pulse-pounding confrontation is presented in vivid detail. The result is a visceral, edge-of-your-seat experience where viewers feel the weight of responsibility as officers make instant, life-altering choices, giving an unparalleled, 360-degree view of each case.more

Crime in Progress follows the evolution of investigations in real...More

TV14CrimeTV Series2026
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About this Show

Crime in Progress

Crime in Progress follows the evolution of investigations in real time, told exclusively through raw body cam, dash cam and surveillance footage. Each episode follows the entire arc of an investigation—capturing crimes as they unfold in real time, exactly as they happened, with no reenactments or narration. From the first 911 call to the final verdict, every angle, every split-second decision, and every pulse-pounding confrontation is presented in vivid detail. The result is a visceral, edge-of-your-seat experience where viewers feel the weight of responsibility as officers make instant, life-altering choices, giving an unparalleled, 360-degree view of each case.

TV14CrimeTV Series2026
  • hd

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