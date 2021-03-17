Original

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion UnicornWeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

TVMADocumentaries • Movie2021

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn takes a look at the commu...more

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn takes...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Hillbilly
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Collective
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Naughty Books
Documentaries • Movie (2020)
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Untouchable
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Red Dog
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Honeyland
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
FYRE FRAUD
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
Who Let the Dogs Out
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Batman & Bill
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
McQueen
R • Documentaries • Movie (2018)

WeWork: or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn Trailer

About this Movie

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn takes a look at the community-centric ideal that sent the little co-working venture sky-rocketing and then investigates what was really going on behind the scenes.

Director: Jed Rothstein

Executive Producers: Rebecca EvansRoss GirardDanni Mynard

TVMADocumentariesMovie2021

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on