About this Movie
WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn
WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn takes a look at the community-centric ideal that sent the little co-working venture sky-rocketing and then investigates what was really going on behind the scenes.
Director: Jed Rothstein
Executive Producers: Rebecca EvansRoss GirardDanni Mynard
