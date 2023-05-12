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Mystery Movies

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HypnoticHypnotic
Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series of reality-bending crimes where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz, an unnervingly gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter - the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl - only to discover more than he ever bargained for.
R • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Personal ShopperPersonal Shopper
A young psychic is plunged into a dangerous game of cat and mouse when she makes contact with a sinister spirit. Kristen Stewart stars in this seductive thriller.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
The Maltese FalconThe Maltese Falcon
A private detective takes on a case that involves him with three eccentric criminals, a gorgeous liar, and their quest for a priceless statuette.
Drama, Classics • Movie (1941)
FargoFargo
The Coen brothers' pointedly morose 1996 classic about kidnapping, extortion and one grisly wood chipper massacre in Minnesota.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Gone Baby Gone
When two private detectives are hired to take a closer look into the mysterious disappearance of a little girl, they unravel a multitude of twists and turns where nothing is what it seems. Ultimately they must risk everything in the search to find her.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
Double Jeopardy
A woman who was framed by her husband for his fake murder suspects he's still alive when she gets out of prison. She plans her revenge on him knowing she can't be found guilty again for a crime she was already prosecuted for.
R • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
Case 39
Renee Zellweger stars in this terrifying, supernatural thriller about a social worker who has been assigned the unusual and disturbing case of Lillith Sullivan-a girl with a strange and mysterious past.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
AmsterdamAmsterdam
Set in the '30s, this film follows three friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking plots in American history.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Haunter
Abigail Breslin stars as a young girl who must unravel a decades-old mystery to save her family in this terrifying haunted house thriller.
TV14 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2013)
Area 51
Three young conspiracy theorists attempt to uncover the mysteries of Area 51, the government's top secret location rumored to have hosted encounters with alien beings.
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
The Ruins
Amy (Jena Malone), Stacy (Laura Ramsey), Jeff (Jonathan Tucker) and Eric (Shawn Ashmore) look for fun during a sunny holiday in Mexico, but they get much more than that after visiting an archaeological dig in the jungle. Carnivorous vines try to ensnare the friends in their tendrils, forcing the group to fight for survival.
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
MaMa
A group of teens run afoul of a deranged woman (Octavia Spencer) who lets them party in her basement.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
See How They RunSee How They Run
The police get mixed up in the sordid theater underground of 1950s London while investigating a murder involving the filming of a hit play.
PG-13 • Crime, Mystery • Movie (2022)
Along Came a Spider
Morgan Freeman tracks a maniacal kidnapper with a diabolical plan in this thriller based on the James Patterson novel.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
Nancy Drew
Emma Roberts (Julia Roberts' niece) stars as the resourceful mystery solver Nancy Drew in this long-awaited adaptation of Carolyn Keene's classic young-adult novels. When Nancy accompanies her father (Tate Donovan--Good Night, and Good Luck.) on a business trip to Los Angeles, she uncovers evidence in the long-unsolved death of a beautiful movie star. Produced by Jerry Weintraub (Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve), this family mystery adventure finally brings Nancy Drew to where she belongs -- Hollywood!
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
The BenefactorThe Benefactor
A philanthropist meddles in the lives of a newly-married couple in an attempt to relive his past.
Not Rated • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Angels & DemonsAngels & Demons
In Ron Howard's thrilling follow-up to The Da Vinci Code, expert symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) follows ancient clues on a heart-racing hunt through Rome to find the four Cardinals kidnapped by the deadly secret society, the Illuminati.
PG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2009)
Phobic
A fragile homicide detective sees similarities between herself and the victims of a killer who is murdering phobics by exposing them to their fears.
TV14 • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2020)
Deliver Us from EvilDeliver Us from Evil
A veteran NYPD sergeant who has seen more than his share of horrifying events finds himself pushed to the limit when he begins investigating a series of particularly disturbing and inexplicable crimes.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2014)
The Bourne LegacyThe Bourne Legacy
After Jason Bourne exposes Treadstone, the government tries to shut down all black ops programs and cover up all evidence – including the participants.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Ask Me Anything
A beautiful and lost young woman takes a year off before college to find herself, and chronicles her life in an anonymous blog, but as she becomes embroiled further in a series of sexual and romantic misadventures, her fearless narrative begins to crack.
Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
The Da Vinci CodeThe Da Vinci Code
A murder inside the Louvre and clues in Da Vinci paintings lead to the discovery of a religious mystery protected by a secret society for two thousand years -- which could shake the foundations of Christianity.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2006)
The Night Clerk
A hotel clerk becomes the prime suspect when a woman is murdered during his shift. As the police investigation closes in, he makes a personal connection with a guest -- but soon realizes he must stop the killer before she becomes the next victim.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
Non-StopNon-Stop
A flight takes a terrifying turn for air marshal Liam Neeson when a maniac threatens to kill someone every 20 minutes if he isn't paid.
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Enter NowhereEnter Nowhere
A group of strangers from different time periods are brought together at a remote cabin in this psychological thriller.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Underworld: EvolutionUnderworld: Evolution
With the exposure of well-kept secrets and the tough resolve of one betrayed Vampire warrior, a centuries-long struggle between vicious predators has reached new heights of fierceness.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
The Bob's Burgers MovieThe Bob's Burgers Movie
Based on the Emmy®-winning series, this animated film finds the Belcher family trying to keep their restaurant afloat and solve a mystery.
PG-13 • Mystery, Animation • Movie (2022)
Popular
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
MojaveR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
The Bob's Burgers MoviePG-13 • Mystery, Animation • Movie (2022)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Bourne LegacyPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Case 39R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Double JeopardyR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
Miss SloaneR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
CluePG • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (1985)
Shutter IslandR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2010)
Blood SimpleR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1985)
Return to Silent HillR • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2026)
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With MeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1992)
The Man Who Knew Too MuchTVPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1934)
The FirmR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1993)
Angels & DemonsPG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2009)
The Da Vinci CodePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Deliver Us from EvilR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2014)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
The Lovely BonesPG-13 • Drama, Teen • Movie (2009)
Ghost in the ShellPG-13 • Action, Mystery • Movie (2017)
The Girl in the Spider's WebR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
Murder on Maple DriveTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
SlingshotR • Space, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The FacultyR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1998)
Last Seen AliveR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Along Came a SpiderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
A Haunting in VenicePG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2023)
AmsterdamR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
To Catch a KillerR • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
MissingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Boarding School MurdersTVPG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2024)
Death on the NilePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
Kiss The GirlsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1997)
Haunting of the Queen MaryTVMA • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
The PlayerTVMA • Drama, Satire • Movie (1992)
Books of BloodTVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
The UntouchablesR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1987)
See How They RunPG-13 • Crime, Mystery • Movie (2022)
Confess, FletchR • Mystery, Comedy • Movie (2022)
WinchesterPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
The RingPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2002)
NervePG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2016)
The CommuterPG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Basic InstinctR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1992)
KindredTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
PoolmanR • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Sleepy HollowTV14 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1999)
Gone Baby GoneR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
My Soul to TakeR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2010)
The InvitationPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
TrapPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2024)
MementoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
Spiral: From the Book of SawR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2021)
MargaretR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2012)
Inspector SunPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Saint ClareThriller, Mystery • Movie (2024)
A Kind of MurderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
The HarvestTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The X-Files: I Want to BelievePG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2008)
Trending Mystery
Watchmen: Chapter IR • Drama, Action • Movie (2024)
KindredTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
PhobicTV14 • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2020)
HaunterTV14 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2013)
Lonely Castle in the MirrorTV14 • Fantasy, Mystery • Movie (2022)
The Minus ManR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1999)
OrphanR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2009)
The PlayerTVMA • Drama, Satire • Movie (1992)
WeaponsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Last Seen AliveR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Blood SimpleR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1985)
CypherTVMA • Thriller, Music • Movie (2023)
Border RunR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
Perfect BlueR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1997)
Return to Silent HillR • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2026)
Enter NowhereR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Non-StopPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2014)
All Fun and GamesNot Rated • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Personal ShopperR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
Raging GraceComedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
BabygirlR • Thriller, Romance • Movie (2025)
Along Came a SpiderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
Murder on Maple DriveTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Ask Me AnythingDrama, Romance • Movie (2014)
The BenefactorNot Rated • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Thanksgiving en EspañolR • Thriller, Spanish • Movie (2023)
Angels & DemonsPG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2009)
Haunting of the Queen MaryTVMA • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Confess, FletchR • Mystery, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The RingPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2002)
PoolmanR • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2023)
MargaretR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2012)
NervePG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2016)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Agatha Christie's The Seven Dials MysteryTVMA • Mystery • Movie (1981)
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With MeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1992)
Double JeopardyR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
The Man Who Knew Too MuchTVPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1934)
UsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Before I FallPG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2017)
WatchmenR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
The Boarding School MurdersTVPG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2024)
CluePG • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (1985)
Road to PalomaR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2014)
Ghost in the ShellPG-13 • Action, Mystery • Movie (2017)
El secreto de sus ojosR • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
Books of BloodTVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
Door MouseTVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2023)
BarberDrama, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Murder on the Orient ExpressPG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Basic InstinctR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1992)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
A Haunting in VenicePG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Gone Baby GoneR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
The Lovely BonesPG-13 • Drama, Teen • Movie (2009)
Inland EmpireR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2006)
The UntouchablesR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1987)
The RavenR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
The TaleTVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Inspector SunPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
GirlR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2020)
HouseInternational, Drama • Movie (1977)
Most Liked Mystery
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Last Seen AliveR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Return to Silent HillR • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2026)
WeaponsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
MissingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Saint ClareThriller, Mystery • Movie (2024)
TrapPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2024)
A Haunting in VenicePG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2023)
The InvitationPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Dead of WinterR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2025)
To Catch a KillerR • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
SlingshotR • Space, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Apollo 18PG-13 • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Death on the NilePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
UsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
MementoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
GirlR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2020)
Black DeathR • Mystery, Horror • Movie (2010)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Spiral: From the Book of SawR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2021)
Murder on Maple DriveTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
All Fun and GamesNot Rated • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Haunting of the Queen MaryTVMA • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
ParklandPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2013)
The Boarding School MurdersTVPG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2024)
PoolmanR • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Wish UponPG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2017)
BordertownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2007)
A Kind of MurderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
The X-Files: I Want to BelievePG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2008)
See How They RunPG-13 • Crime, Mystery • Movie (2022)
Books of BloodTVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
The CommuterPG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Stephen King's ItFantasy, Drama • Movie (1990)
AmsterdamR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The PledgeR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
Sparkling CyanideDrama, Crime • Movie (2003)
Agatha Christie's The Secret AdversaryTVMA • Mystery • Movie (1989)
WatchmenR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Sleepy HollowTV14 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1999)
CellphoneTV14 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2024)
BarberDrama, Mystery • Movie (2023)
UmmaPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2022)
AnnabelleR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Game NightR • Action, Mystery • Movie (2018)
MargaretR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2012)
BabygirlR • Thriller, Romance • Movie (2025)
Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans?TVMA • Mystery • Movie (1980)
Agatha Christie's The Seven Dials MysteryTVMA • Mystery • Movie (1981)
A-Z
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
The 39 StepsTVG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1935)
Agatha Christie's The Secret AdversaryTVMA • Mystery • Movie (1989)
Agatha Christie's The Seven Dials MysteryTVMA • Mystery • Movie (1981)
Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans?TVMA • Mystery • Movie (1980)
All Fun and GamesNot Rated • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
All I See Is YouR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2017)
Along Came a SpiderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
AmsterdamR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Anatomy of a FallR • Mystery, Drama • Movie (2023)
Angels & DemonsPG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2009)
AnnabelleR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Apollo 18PG-13 • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
Ask Me AnythingDrama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
BabygirlR • Thriller, Romance • Movie (2025)
BarberDrama, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Basic InstinctR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1992)
Before I FallPG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2017)
The BenefactorNot Rated • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Big EmptyR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2003)
Black DeathR • Mystery, Horror • Movie (2010)
Blaze You OutR • Action, Drama • Movie (2013)
Blood SimpleR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1985)
The Boarding School MurdersTVPG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2024)
The Bob's Burgers MoviePG-13 • Mystery, Animation • Movie (2022)
Body CountR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1997)
Books of BloodTVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
Border RunR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
BordertownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2007)
The Bourne LegacyPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Caddo LakePG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2024)
Carnival of SoulsTVPG • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1962)
Case 39R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Cast a Deadly SpellR • Mystery, Science Fiction • Movie (1991)
CatfishPG-13 • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2010)
CellphoneTV14 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2024)
A Christmas Mystery (2022)PG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2022)
CluePG • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (1985)
ComaTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2007)
The CommuterPG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Confess, FletchR • Mystery, Comedy • Movie (2022)
CypherTVMA • Thriller, Music • Movie (2023)
The Da Vinci CodePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Dead of WinterR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2025)
Death on the NilePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
Deliver Us from EvilR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2014)
DemonloverR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2002)
DisturbiaPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2007)
Door MouseTVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Dos MonjesTVPG • Drama, Horror • Movie (1934)
Double JeopardyR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
Dressed to KillCrime, Mystery • Movie (1946)
Enter NowhereR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
The FacultyR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1998)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
The FirmR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1993)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
From HellR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
Game NightR • Action, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Ghost in the ShellPG-13 • Action, Mystery • Movie (2017)
GirlR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2020)
The Girl in the Spider's WebR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
Gone Baby GoneR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
The HarvestTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
HaunterTV14 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2013)
A Haunting in VenicePG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Haunting of the Queen MaryTVMA • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)

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