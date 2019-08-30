A detective receives a call from his recently murdered niece in this supernatural murder-mystery.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
Blackhat
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2015)
A Chinese nuclear facility is hacked by a high-level cyberterrorist, and only one man can stop him: a convicted "black hat" hacker.
Gone Girl
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
On the occasion of his fifth wedding anniversary, a magazine writer reports that his beautiful wife – famous for being the inspiration for her parents' beloved children's books – has gone missing. Presented by FXM
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
PG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing prepared Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet - high school, along with a group of teens and Boots the monkey.
Gretel & Hansel
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
Copycat
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
A best-selling author and criminal psychologist is too fearful to leave her house - but she teams with a female detective to track down a serial killer whose crimes pay homage to past mass murderers!
The Nice Guys
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling team up as detectives on the case of a missing girl in the seedy world of 1977 L.A.
Prisoners
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
The abduction of two children prompts father Hugh Jackman to take matters into his own hands in this harrowing thriller.
The Lovely Bones
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2009)
A murdered girl watches over her family as they struggle to solve her disappearance in Peter Jackson's stirring adaptation of the novel.
Bad Company
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2002)
A CIA agent trains a scam artist to take the place of the identical twin brother he never knew, who was killed in the line of duty.
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Holmes and Watson match wits against devious arch-nemesis Professor Moriarty in this action-packed sequel.
Bayou Caviar
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Oscar® winner Cuba Gooding Jr.’s directorial debut is a thrilling story of sex, murder and revenge set in Louisiana. Also starring Oscar® winner Richard Dreyfus, Famke Janssen (X-Men: Days of Future Past) and Katharine McPhee (Scorpion).
Alex Cross
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
A detective is pushed to the limits as he tangles with a serial killer.
The Big Lebowski
R • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1998)
A perpetually stoned slacker gets mixed up in a kidnapping case after being mistaken for a millionaire with the same name.
Inheritance
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
A patriarch of a powerful family dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a secret inheritance that threatens to destroy their lives.
Prometheus
TVMA • Adventure, Mystery • Movie (2012)
A team of explorers believe they have discovered a clue to the origins of mankind on Earth, leading them on a journey to the darkest corners of the universe.
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
A Simple Favor
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
"A Simple Favor," directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) disappearance.
The Untouchables
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1987)
Federal Agent Eliot Ness forms a fearless foursome to take on Al Capone and organized crime in Prohibition-era Chicago. Sean Connery won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance.
The Clovehitch Killer
Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2018)
A picture-perfect family is shattered when the work of a serial killer hits too close to home. Dylan McDermott stars in this chilling portrait of all-American evil.
High Plains Drifter
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1973)
A mysterious stranger is hired by the lawless locals of a sin-ridden mining town to protect it from three gunmen just out of jail.
The Postcard Killings
Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
In The Postcard Killings, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund #1 New York Times bestselling novel, NY Detective Jacob Kanon’s (Jeffery Dean Morgan) world is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-law are brutally murdered in London.
Side Effects
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2013)
After her husband is released from prison, a woman treats her anxiety with an experimental drug that has deadly side effects...or does it?
Mississippi Burning
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
The 1964 disappearances of three civil-rights activists in Mississippi are investigated by FBI agents Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe.
Still Here
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
A New York journalist who gets assigned the story of a missing young girl, risks his career and takes the matter into his own hands trying to find her.
Boo!
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
What is dismissed as a harmless Halloween prank results in a fercious curse that ruins the lives of one suburban family.
Birth
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2004)
A young widow meets a ten year old boy with a crush on her - he claims to be the reincarnation of her dead husband, and his appearance causes her to question all her life decisions in this spooky story.
Source Code
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
When decorated soldier Captain Colter Stevens wakes up in the body of an unknown man, he discovers he's part of a mission to find the bomber of a Chicago commuter train.
The Captive
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2014)
After a man's daughter vanishes mysteriously, his life falls apart.
The Bay
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
In this terrifying eco-horror tale, a mysterious parasitic outbreak wreaks havoc on a small seaside town.
Crimson Peak
R • Mystery, Horror • Movie (2015)
A young woman is menaced by ghosts in the crumbling mansion of her new husband and his icy sister in this gothic shocker.
The Whole Truth
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2016)
Keanu Reeves and Renee Zellweger star in this twist-filled thriller about a lawyer who defends a teen accused of killing his father.
The Watcher
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2000)
Worn-out FBI agent James Spader is tormented by a serial killer with a twisted agenda in this gripping thriller.
Motherless Brooklyn
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A private detective with Tourette syndrome uncovers political corruption while trying to solve the murder of his mentor in 1950s New York.
L.A. Confidential
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1997)
Dive into the seedy underworld of 1950s Hollywood in this riveting drama of three L.A. detectives desperate to solve a sensational murder case. Double Oscar winner, including Best Supporting Actress for Kim Basinger.
Under the Skin
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2014)
An attractive woman lures unsuspecting men into an otherworldly lair.
Hide and Seek
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2005)
A Manhattan psychologist moves his traumatized daughter to the country only to find she's created a scary 'imaginary' friend.
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2017)
A bestselling novelist disappears without a trace.
The Prestige
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2006)
Alfred and Robert are two rival magicians in 19th century London. When Alfred performs the ultimate magic trick, Robert tries desperately to find out the secret to the trick. However, he then begins to realize that it may not be a trick at all.
The Mothman Prophecies
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2002)
Richard Gere stars as a reporter who is drawn to a small town to investigate sightings of a supernatural creature that portends disaster.
Kiss The Girls
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1997)
A DC based detective with a degree in psychology hunts down a serial killer who is on the loose.
Dark Places
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2015)
A woman must relive the brutal killing of her family as a child .
One Hour Photo
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2002)
An employee of a one-hour photo lab becomes obsessed with a young suburban family.
Gone Baby Gone
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
When two private detectives are hired to take a closer look into the mysterious disappearance of a little girl, they unravel a multitude of twists and turns where nothing is what it seems. Ultimately they must risk everything in the search to find her.
Spinning Man
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
When a 17-year old girl goes missing, family man and distinguished college professor, Evan Birch’s life is turned upside down as circumstantial evidence convinces gruff police Detective Malloy that Birch is a prime suspect.
The Da Vinci Code
TV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2006)
A murder inside the Louvre and clues in Da Vinci paintings lead to the discovery of a religious mystery protected by a secret society for two thousand years -- which could shake the foundations of Christianity.
Looking Glass
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
A couple buy a desert motel where they find that strange, mysterious events occur.
Awoken
Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young medical student tries to cure her brother of a terminal sleeping illness.
Books of Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
A journey into uncharted territory through three tales tangled in space and time.
Light It Up
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
A group of students protesting the dismissal of their favorite teacher end up holding a wounded police officer hostage and demanding improvements to their run-down inner-city school.
Angels & Demons
PG-13 • Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2009)
In Ron Howard's thrilling follow-up to The Da Vinci Code, expert symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) follows ancient clues on a heart-racing hunt through Rome to find the four Cardinals kidnapped by the deadly secret society, the Illuminati.
Angel of Mine
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
In this intense thriller, Noomi Rapace stars as a woman on the edge who believes the daughter of a neighbor is actually her own.
The Firm
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1993)
A young law student makes a startling discovery about his new firm.
Selfie from Hell
R • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2018)
After her cousin falls ill, a woman starts to get strange cell phone texts.
Don't Go
Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Between dreams and reality lies a terrifying hidden truth… A grieving father's nightmare holds the key to his daughter's death in this tantalizing psychological puzzle.
My Soul to Take
R • Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2010)
A serial killer returns to his hometown to stalk seven children who share the same birthday as the date he was allegedly put to rest.
The Disappointments Room
R • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2016)
A mother and her young son release unimaginable horrors from a hidden room in the attic of their rural dream home.
Killers Anonymous
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2019)
Tensions mount at KILLERS ANONYMOUS, a support group for killers, as the members of the group try to unravel a mystery: Which one of them is responsible for the assassination attempt on a U.S. senator that has the police in the city on high alert?
Witches in the Woods
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
A group of friends turn on each other while stranded in the mountains.
Mojave
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2015)
A down-and-out artist has a dangerous encounter with an evil drifter.
Super 8
TV14 • Mystery, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
During the summer of 1979, a group of friends witness a train crash and investigate subsequent unexplained events in their small town.
Hollow in the Land
Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2017)
When Alison's brother goes missing after being named the primary suspect in a trailer park murder, she must unearth the truth before her brother ends up behind bars or inside a casket. The harder she looks, the more people turn up dead.
Perfect Stranger
R • Crime, Mystery • Movie (2007)
A journalist goes undercover to ferret out a wealthy advertising executive as her best friend's killer. Posing as one of his assistants, she enters into a game of online cat-and-mouse. Presented by FXM.
Bordertown
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2007)
Jennifer Lopez portrays a tenacious American reporter investigating the murders of young women working in a Mexican bordertown.
The Limehouse Golem
Crime, Mystery • Movie (2017)
With the Limehouse Golem serial killer on the loose and taunting the police with messages written in blood, Inspector Kildare (Bill Nighy) must rely on help from a troubled witness (Olivia Cooke) to bring the killer to justice.
Haunter
TV14 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Abigail Breslin stars as a young girl who must unravel a decades-old mystery to save her family in this terrifying haunted house thriller.
My Killer Client
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
Christa Bright is an aspiring personal stylist who has an instant connection with new client Kat Niven, a shy woman who needs help gaining confidence.
The Other Man
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2008)
A taut thriller, The Other man is an intimate tale of a man who discovers his wife's infidelity and sets out to track down his rival.
The Tale
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Director Jennifer Fox chronicles her story of childhood abuse at the hands of a high-school coach in this powerful, devastating film.
