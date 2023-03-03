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Kids Movies

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A Mystery on the Cattle Hill ExpressA Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express
When a crucial invention goes missing, Clara and Gavin must join forces with famous super-sleuth Agatha Chichester to solve the case and save Cattle Hill.
PG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Toy Story 2Toy Story 2
The toys are back in town and ready to play once again in Toy Story 2, the exciting sequel to the landmark 1995 animated blockbuster from Disney/Pixar. This comedy-adventure picks up as Andy heads off to Cowboy Camp leaving his toys to their own devices. Things shift into high gear when an obsessive toy collector named Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), owner of Al's Toy Barn, kidnaps Woody (Tom Hanks). At Al's apartment, Woody discovers that he is a highly valued collectible from a 1950s TV show called \"Woody's Roundup,\" and he meets the other prized toys from that show - Jessie the cowgirl (Joan Cusack), Bullseye the horse and Stinky Pete the Prospector (Kelsey Grammer). Back at the scene of the crime, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang from Andy's room -- Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles), Slinky Dog (Jim Varney), Rex (Wallace Shawn) and Hamm (John Ratzenberger) -- spring into action to rescue their pal from winding up as a museum piece. The toys get into one predicament after another in their daring race to get Woody home before Andy returns.
G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Show DogsShow Dogs
A police dog is ordered to go undercover to stop a disaster from occurring.
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
The Beverly HillbilliesThe Beverly Hillbillies
The Clampetts are back in the big-screen version of the long-running hit TV comedy series.
PG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
The beloved Dr. Seuss tale of a big-hearted elephant who comes to the aid of a very small world is brought to colorful life.
G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Ice Age: Collision CourseIce Age: Collision Course
With the world facing annihilation, it's up to screwball mammals Manny, Sid and Diego to save the day in this fifth film in the series.
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!
Dr. Seuss' tale of a big-hearted elephant who comes to the aid of a very small world is brought to colorful life. Jim Carrey is the voice of Horton, the pachyderm who hears a cry coming from the tiny planet of Who-ville -- whose tiny Whos are unaware of the danger their miniscule size poses. Can Horton and the Who-ville mayor (voice of Steve Carell) save the day?
G • Kids • Movie (2008)
Kubo and the Two StringsKubo and the Two Strings
A young boy, in feudal Japan, named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armour worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
CasperCasper
Everyone's favorite friendly ghost scares up some family fun in this live-action film based on the beloved cartoon.
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursIce Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
The prehistoric pals trade the permafrost for paradise in this third adventure in the 'Ice Age' series.
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Free Birds
Pardoned by the president, a lucky turkey named Reggie gets to live a carefree lifestyle, until fellow fowl Jake recruits him for a history-changing mission. Jake and Reggie travel back in time to the year 1621, just before the first Thanksgiving. The plan: Prevent all turkeys from ever becoming holiday dinners. Unfortunately, the two birds encounter colonist Myles Standish, who is trying to capture feathered friends for all the hungry Pilgrims.
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
CoralineCoraline
An adventurous 11-year-old girl stumbles upon another world that is a rosier version of her frustrating home - but this alternate dimension harbors sinister secrets. Animated.
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Ice Age: The MeltdownIce Age: The Meltdown
When Manny, Sid and Diego discover that miles of melted ice will soon flood their valley, they must warn everyone and figure out a way to escape the coming deluge.
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
All Dogs Go to HeavenAll Dogs Go to Heaven
A junkyard dog returns to life and his dachshund buddy in 1939 New Orleans. Animated.
G • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The BoxtrollsThe Boxtrolls
When evil Archibald Snatcher decides to capture the Boxtrolls – lovable, box-wearing creatures – it’s up to Eggs and his friend Winnie to same them.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The release of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's groundbreaking comic in 1984 leads to a worldwide phenomenon.
PG • Kids, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
ParaNormanParaNorman
A misunderstood boy takes on ghosts, zombies and grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse.
PG • Cartoons, Animation • Movie (2012)
Ice Age: The Great Egg-ScapadeIce Age: The Great Egg-Scapade
Our favorite Ice Age herd embarks on a rescue mission that turns into the world's first egg hunt.
TVG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2016)
Nancy Drew
Emma Roberts (Julia Roberts' niece) stars as the resourceful mystery solver Nancy Drew in this long-awaited adaptation of Carolyn Keene's classic young-adult novels. When Nancy accompanies her father (Tate Donovan--Good Night, and Good Luck.) on a business trip to Los Angeles, she uncovers evidence in the long-unsolved death of a beautiful movie star. Produced by Jerry Weintraub (Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve), this family mystery adventure finally brings Nancy Drew to where she belongs -- Hollywood!
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Pups United
A group of friendly canines sets out to stop a pair of brainless crooks from stealing a valuable soccer cup.
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
Oddball
A chicken farmer and his granddaughter train a dog to protect a penguin sanctuary from foxes.
Kids, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred
Fred's back and he’s convinced that his new music teacher, Mr. Devlin is a vampire! With the help of his Dad (John Cena) and his friends, Fred must stop Mr. Devlin before it's too late.
TVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
A Dog and Pony Show
When a fussy performing dog is left behind by a traveling carnival and adopted by a lonely farm boy, bumbling thieves from a rival circus plot to kidnap the priceless pooch.
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2018)
The Nutty Professor
The grandson (Drake Bell) of professor Julius Kelp (Jerry Lewis) finds an elixir that releases an obnoxious alter ego.
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
Imagine That
A stressed-out executive discovers that his daughter's fantasy world of imaginary princesses contains the answers to all his problems.
PG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Bernie the Dolphin 2
The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who's about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it's too late.
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
Sea Level 2: Magic Arch
A young dolphin with an active imagination discovers a magic arch that makes wishes come true. However, when its enemies use the arch to become big and strong, it must find a way to stop them.
PG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2020)
Across The Great Divide
In 1876, a gambler on the run encounters two orphans trying to make their way across the Rocky Mountains, encountering cougars, wolves, bears and more - can the trio learn to trust one another and survive the wild?
G • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
The Snow Queen 2
After the trolls' victory over the Snow Queen, Orm claims that he is destined to marry the princess and inherit great power.
Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Sea Level
Pup, a bamboo shark, discovers egg sacs while playing around the ocean with his friends. When he sees human poachers stealing the eggs from his reef, Pup makes it his mission to save his family. As he leaves the sea and enters the beautiful, yet dangerous
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Gnomeo & JulietGnomeo & Juliet
Imagine Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet as - garden gnomes! Crazy characters, colorful action and an all-star voice cast make this an animated family treat! With Michael Caine, Patrick Stewart, Jason Statham, more!
G • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Popular
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
WonkaPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
RatatouilleG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
ParaNormanPG • Cartoons, Animation • Movie (2012)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Finding NemoG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
The Secret Life of PetsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VersePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2023)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Ice Age: The MeltdownPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Toy Story 2G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Sonic the HedgehogPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
The Lizzie McGuire MoviePG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
High School MusicalTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2006)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Steven Universe: The MovieTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Rookie of the YearPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1993)
Ice Age: The Great Egg-ScapadeTVG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2016)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
The Rugrats MovieG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1998)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
The Cheetah GirlsTVG • Kids, Drama • Movie (2003)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
The Cheetah Girls 2TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic HalloweenTVG • Family, Cartoons • Movie (2020)
Pets on a TrainPG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2025)
Lyle, Lyle, CrocodilePG • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Hey Arnold! The MoviePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Spiderwick ChroniclesPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
200% WolfPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Monster Family 2: Nobody's PerfectPG • Family, Animation • Movie (2021)
Where the Wild Things ArePG • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
The Wild Thornberrys MoviePG • Adventure, Cartoons • Movie (2002)
Inspector SunPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Rugrats Go WildPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)
Mavka: The Forest SongComedy, Kids • Movie (2023)
Madagascar: a Little Wild - Holiday Goose ChaseG • Family, Animation • Movie (2021)
The Nut Job 2: Nutty By NaturePG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Snowflake, The White GorillaPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2011)
We Bare Bears The MovieTVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of GodsKids, Action • Movie (2014)
The Giant KingPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
Around the World in 80 DaysPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2021)
Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2024)
Blippi's Spooky Spell HalloweenTVY • Kids • Movie (2021)
Free BirdsPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Epic TailsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Fred 2: Night of the Living FredTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
A-Z
200% WolfPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2024)
8-Bit ChristmasPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2021)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
The Adventures of A.R.I.: My Robot FriendPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
All-Star Halloween SpectacularTVG • Kids, Lifestyle • Movie (2016)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Around the World in 80 DaysPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2021)
Back to School SpecialTVY • Kids • Movie (2022)
Back to the Secret GardenG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Ballpark Blast! presented by MLB and pocket.watchTVG • Kids • Movie (2024)
Bark RangerPG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
Batman: Mask of the PhantasmPG • Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Bernie the Dolphin 2G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Big Trip 2PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Birds of ParadisePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure HuntTVY • Adventure, Holiday • Movie (2022)
Blippi and the Holiday Snow GlobeTVY • Family, Kids • Movie (2021)
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los MuertosTVY • Kids • Movie (2022)
Blippi Delivers the MailTVY • Kids • Movie (2023)
Blippi's Big Dino AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2023)
Blippi's London Bus AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2023)
Blippi's Magical Walt Disney World AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2025)
Blippi's Out of this World Space AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2023)
Blippi's Spooky Spell HalloweenTVY • Kids • Movie (2021)
Blippi's Winter Olympics DreamTVG • Sports, Kids • Movie (2022)
Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2024)
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Boonie Bears: Time TwistPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The BoxtrollsPG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2014)
The Brave OneTVG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1956)
Bug NolligTVY • Kids • Movie (2023)
Butterfly TaleG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
C.I.ApePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Castle in the SkyPG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (1986)
Castle in the Sky (Japanese Audio)PG • Kids • Movie (1986)
The Cat ReturnsG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Cat Returns (Japanese Audio)G • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2002)
Century of Animation Showcase: 1922TVG • Kids, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
The Cheetah GirlsTVG • Kids, Drama • Movie (2003)
The Cheetah Girls 2TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Christmas BelleTVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)
A Christmas DreamTVG • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (1945)
A Christmas Mystery (2022)PG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2022)
A Christmas Story ChristmasPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2022)
A Cinderella Story: StarstruckPG • Romance, Romantic Comedy • Movie (2021)
Cookie Monster's Bake Sale: Back to SchoolTVY • Kids • Movie (2024)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
CoralinePG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
Cowgirls n' Angels: Dakota's SummerPG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2014)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Crikey! It’s a Baby SpecialTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • Movie (2021)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes MoviePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
Despicable MePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2010)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Diana and Roma's Magical Mermaid Tales!TVG • Kids • Movie (2022)
Diana's Hearts & Hugs Holiday AdventureTVG • Kids • Movie (2023)

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