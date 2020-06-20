A 17-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious and ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.
Ford v Ferrari
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2020)
Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in this Oscar(R)-winning film about Ford's effort to build a race car that can win at Le Mans.
Hacksaw Ridge
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2016)
Andrew Garfield stars as pacifistic WWII hero Desmond T. Doss, who saved 75 men at the Battle of Okinawa without ever firing a weapon.
1917
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2019)
Two soldiers must cross enemy lines to prevent a deadly attack.
Resistance
R • Drama, History • Movie (2020)
The true story of how famed mime Marcel Marceau saved orphans during WWII.
Full Metal Jacket
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1987)
A U.S. Marine weathers cruel military culture during the Vietnam War
Harriet
PG-13 • Action, Biography • Movie (2019)
The extraordinary story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman is chronicled in this “powerful” (New York Times) drama starring Cynthia Erivo.
Midway
PG-13 • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2019)
From director Roland Emmerich ("Independence Day") comes this epic war film that chronicles the ferocious Battle of Midway.
Braveheart
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1995)
In the late 13th century, Sir William Wallace leads the Scots in a revolt against King Edward I of England.
12 Years a Slave
R • Drama, History • Movie (2013)
Based on the true story of a man sold into slavery.
The Last of the Mohicans (Director's Cut)
TVMA • Military & War, Action • Movie (1992)
Daniel Day-Lewis is a white man raised by Indians who comes to the aid of two women in this adaptation of James Fenimore Cooper's novel.
Walk the Line
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
A chronicle of country music legend Johnny Cash's life, from his early days on an Arkansas cotton farm to his rise to fame with Sun Records in Memphis,
Ray
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2004)
Ray Charles's rags-to-riches story from his poor beginnings in Albany, Georgia to his rise through the music industry while battling racism, drug use, and problems in love.
The Doors
R • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Jim Morrison, one of the most sensual and exciting figures in the history of rock and roll, explodes on the screen in "THE DOORS," the electrifying movie about a time called the sixties and a legendary outlaw who rocked America's consciousness – forever.
The Three Musketeers
TV14 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
The hot-headed young D'Artagnan along with three former legendary but now down on their luck Musketeers must unite and defeat a beautiful double agent and her villainous employer from seizing the French throne and engulfing Europe in war.
The Other Boleyn Girl
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2008)
Two sisters are driven into a rivalry while courting the King of England.
The Best of Enemies
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
The clash between a civil rights activist and a Ku Klux Klan leader
Gangs of New York
R • Drama, History • Movie (2002)
In 19th century Manhattan, a young Irish immigrant (Leonardo DiCaprio) seeks revenge against the rival gang leader who killed his father.
Apollo 13
PG • Drama, History • Movie (1995)
Three moon-bound astronauts contend with an explosion in their spacecraft.
Emperor
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2020)
Fighting his way north to free himself and his family, outlaw slave Shields "Emperor" Green joins forces with abolitionist John Brown for a daring raid in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., in 1859.
Tesla
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2020)
Visionary inventor Nikola Tesla fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy.
Glory
R • Drama, History • Movie (1989)
The stirring true story of the first all-black U.S. Army regiment and its battles during the Civil War. Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Denzel Washington, co-starring Morgan Freeman.
The Witch
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
A farmer relocates his family to a plot on the edge of an ominous forest.
Red Tails
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2012)
WWII African American fighter pilots--the Tuskegee Airmen--fight racism and the Nazis to fly their way into history.
Tolkien
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
Nicholas Hoult stars as the J.R.R. Tolkien during his formidable youth that was marked by terrible loss and the brutality of World War I.
The Captain
TVMA • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2017)
A deserter takes on the identity of the monsters he is trying to escape.
Genius
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2016)
Chronicling the complex relationship between famed literary editor Max Perkins, and the eccentric novelist Thomas Wolfe.
Ali
R • Drama, History • Movie (2001)
A pivotal decade in the life of heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali - his rise to the top of the sport, his refusal to go to Vietnam, and his comeback fights with Foreman and Frazier.
Flight of the Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1991)
Three fearless Navy pilots go against orders to avenge their buddies' deaths in North Vietnam.
Waiting for the Barbarians
Drama, History • Movie (2019)
A local magistrate reevaluates his loyalty to his nation while holed up at a remote outpost.
Judy
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Renee Zellweger is "remarkable" in this unforgettable portrait of showbiz legend Judy Garland.
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
R • Drama, History • Movie (2007)
The life of legendary outlaw Jesse James in the days leading up to his demise is chronicled in this compelling western.
Flags of Our Fathers
R • Drama, History • Movie (2006)
Clint Eastwood's World War II saga chronicles the lives of the Marines who planted the famous flag during the battle for Iwo Jima.
Pilgrimage
Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Leaving his Irish monastery for the first time, a young novice departs with a devoted group of monks and a mysterious former Crusader as they attempt to transport a holy relic to Rome.
The Thin Red Line
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1998)
An all-star cast propels this ambitious, critically acclaimed film about the US military operation at Guadalcanal during World War II. With John Cusack, George Clooney, Jared Leto, Woody Harrelson, more.
The Eagle
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
A Roman soldier ventures into treacherous British lands to recover an icon--and his family's pride--in this historical adventure.
On the Basis of Sex
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
A young Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes on a groundbreaking case.
Mr. Jones
Drama, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Welsh journalist Gareth Jones risks his life to expose the truth about the devastating famine in the Soviet Union in the early 1930s.
Darkest Hour
PG-13 • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2017)
Gary Oldman won the Best Actor Oscar(R) for this absorbing portrayal of Winston Churchill as he leads Britain head-on against Nazi Germany.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
R • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
In 18th century France a young painter, Marianne (Noémie Merlant), is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). Day by day, the two women become closer as they share Héloïse's last moments of freedom before the impending wedding.
Three Identical Strangers
PG-13 • Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Identical triplets become separated at birth and adopted by three different families.
Air Strike
R • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
Starring Bruce Willis and Adrien Brody and featuring thrilling dogfight action, this intense epic portrays China's brave battle to stop the Japanese bomber strikes of WWII.
Valkyrie
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Tom Cruise stars as the Nazi trigger man in a plot to assassinate Hitler from within his own high-ranking circle.
Cold Mountain
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2003)
During the Civil War, a woman vows to wait for the man she loves.
The Zookeeper's Wife
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2017)
A family's idyllic existence running the Warsaw Zoo in Poland is shattered by the Nazi invasion in 1939.
The Current War
Drama, History • Movie (2017)
Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse compete for scientific influence.
13 Assassins
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Cult director Takashi Miike (Ichi the Killer, Audition) delivers a bravado period action film set at the end of Japan’s feudal era. 13 Assassins is centered around a group of elite samurai who are secretly enlisted to bring down a sadistic lord.
The 12th Man
Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
Nazis hunt for a lone surviving saboteur in this edge-of-your-seat WWII thriller based on a true-life story. Jonathan Rhys-Meyers stars.
Anthropoid
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2016)
Based on the extraordinary true story of Operation Anthropoid, the WWII mission to assassinate SS General Reinhard Heydrich, the main architect behind the Final Solution and the Reich’s third in command after Hitler and Himmler.
Where Hands Touch
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
When the daughter of a white German mother and an African father meets a member of the Hitler Youth - compulsory for all Aryan boys in 1944 Germany, they must battle against the fates laid out before them during the most brutal of times.
A Hidden Life
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
An Austrian farmer faces execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. Written and directed by Terrence Malick.
The Aftermath
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
A love triangle develops when a British colonel and his sultry wife are quartered in the Hamburg home of a handsome German widower.
Mary Shelley
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
During a stay at a lake house, the idea for 'Frankenstein' is born.
The Iceman Tapes: Conversations With a Killer
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (1992)
A vivid and disturbing documentary interview with ruthless mob hit man Richard 'The Iceman' Kuklinski.
The Catcher Was a Spy
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Paul Rudd stars in this true-life thriller about a Boston Red Sox catcher-turned-WWII spy tasked with assassinating a Nazi atomic scientist. With Jeff Daniels, Paul Giamatti.
Anna Karenina
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
Aristocrat Anna Karenina begins a life-changing affair with Count Vronsky.
In Harm's Way
TV14 • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2018)
A Naval officer gets a second chance to prove himself against the Japanese.
The Pianist
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2002)
Roman Polanski's Oscar®-winner with Adrien Brody as a talented Jewish pianist struggling to survive during the Nazi occupation of Poland.
Colette
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
Colette arrives in Paris from the countryside as a young bride to Willy—an older, notorious literary entrepreneur—and she is immediately swept into flamboyant, libertine society and discovers she has a gift for writing.
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
R • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
The story of psychologist William Moulton Marston, and his polyamorous relationship with his wife and his mistress who would inspire his creation of the superheroine, Wonder Woman.
The Last Emperor
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
The 1987 Best Picture Oscar(R) winner is a dazzling saga about the boy who became emperor of China in 1908. Peter O'Toole.
The Madness of King George
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1994)
Five years after losing the American colonies, King George III (Nigel Hawthorne) is losing his mind, while his son plots to seize power.
The Gathering Storm
TVPG • Drama, History • Movie (2002)
Albert Finney stars in this story of Winston Churchill's struggles to resurrect his political career and save his marriage prior to WWII.
Amistad
R • Drama, History • Movie (1997)
Steven Spielberg's epic account of a group of slaves whose deadly revolt aboard a Spanish galleon got them charged as murderers.
Against the Wall
TVMA • Action, Drama • Movie (1994)
The daily brutality of jail life explodes into a violent revolt in this powerful drama about the barbarous uprising at Attica Prison.
Operation Finale
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
This thrilling true story follows the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann.
Papillon
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2017)
In this remake of the 1973 classic, Papillon, a French prisoner forms an unlikely bond with a fellow inmate and finds the will to ensure they both survive.
Nina
Biography, Drama • Movie (2016)
Nina Simone (Zoe Saldana) was one of the century’s most extraordinary talents, but fame and fortune came with a price. Rediscovering the meaning of her life and work took courage, strength and one true friend: Clifton Henderson (David Oyelowo).
Hero
PG-13 • Sports, Action • Movie (2002)
In medieval China, a man tells how he defeated three assassins to defend the king - but the king spins his own versions of the tales in this lavish, action-packed spectacle.
61*
TVMA • Sports, Drama • Movie (2001)
Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris chase Babe Ruth's home-run record during the Yankees magical 1961 season in this acclaimed baseball drama.
