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History Movies

New on Hulu
9/11 Fifteen Years Later9/11 Fifteen Years Later
A look at the iconic film by filmmakers who were embedded with the FDNY on 9/11. Including footage from inside the World Trade Center and a visit with some of the firefighters and their families, to see how they now reflect upon that day.
TV-EX • Documentaries, History • Movie (2016)
Band of Brothers: LegacyBand of Brothers: Legacy
In honor of the 25th anniversary of HBO's Emmy®-winning BAND OF BROTHERS, this special looks at the enduring impact of the groundbreaking series that helped preserve the story of Easy Company and deepened public appreciation for the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation. The show features new interviews with cast members, including Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Michael Cudlitz, Dale Dye, David Schwimmer, and more.
TVMA • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Death of StalinThe Death of Stalin
Days following Stalin's collapse, his team of ministers tussle for control.
R • Political, Satire • Movie (2017)
The RevenantThe Revenant
Leonardo DiCaprio won the 2015 Best Actor Oscar® for his riveting performance as frontiersman Hugh Glass in this epic tale of survival.
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Full Metal JacketFull Metal Jacket
A U.S. Marine weathers cruel military culture during the Vietnam War
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Argo
Acting under the cover of a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film, a CIA agent launches a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1980. Presented by FXM.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
Restoration
A physician's fortunes rise and fall during the reign of King Charles II.
R • Drama, History • Movie (1995)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68
Durante el movimiento estudiantil de México de 1968, una chica rica y un joven pobre se enamoran apasionadamente.
International, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Ghost and the Darkness
Two lions on a man-eating rampage have shut down the construction of a railway in East Africa. Big-game hunter Remington (Douglas) and construction engineer Patterson (Kilmer) set out to stop these unstoppable monsters. In HD.
TVPG • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Frida
Salma Hayek gives a passionate, Oscar®-nominated performance in this biographical drama about Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
DunkirkDunkirk
British forces embark on a mission to evacuate Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, in 1940.
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
Tucker: The Man and His Dream
A brilliant visionary of post-WWII America battles the 'big three' Detroit auto makers to give the country a better, safer car.
PG • Drama, Biography • Movie (1988)
Gangs Of New YorkGangs Of New York
In 19th century Manhattan, a young Irish immigrant seeks revenge against the rival gang leader who killed his father.
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
Little Big Horn
Captain Phillip Donlin (Lloyd Bridges) and his small troop must rush to reach Little Big Horn in order to warn General Custer of the Sioux attack that awaits him. As they race against time, and Donlin pushes them hard through an arduous and dangerous journey, the Sioux start taking out the soldiers one at a time. Meanwhile, Donlin also clashes with Lt. John Haywood (John Ireland), who Donlin knows is having an affair with his wife, Celie (Marie Windsor).
TVPG • Drama, History • Movie (1951)
The Other Boleyn GirlThe Other Boleyn Girl
Two sisters are driven into a rivalry while courting the King of England.
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2008)
Popular
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
The Last EmperorPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
The DoorsR • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1R • Drama, Western • Movie (2024)
GladiatorR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Gangs Of New YorkR • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
The EaglePG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2011)
The Woman KingPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
Decline of an EmpireR • Drama, History • Movie (2014)
DunkirkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
The Other Boleyn GirlPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2008)
The Testament of Ann LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
Boston StranglerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
The Ghost and the DarknessTVPG • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Murder CompanyMilitary & War, Drama • Movie (2024)
FirebrandR • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
Saturday NightR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2023)
Before DawnR • Drama, Military & War • Movie (2024)
Boudica: Queen of WarR • Drama, History • Movie (2023)
PapillonR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
Cleopatra's Final SecretTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
The AviatorPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2004)
HostilesR • Drama, Western • Movie (2017)
MarshallPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2017)
The Warfighters: Battle StoriesTV14 • Military & War, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The King's SpeechR • Drama, History • Movie (2010)
ParklandPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2013)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
The Death of StalinR • Political, Satire • Movie (2017)
City of DreamsR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2024)
The Arctic Convoy (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
Mr. JonesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
Black PioneerDrama, History • Movie (2020)
The Quiet OnesNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Arctic ConvoyNot Rated • Action, Military & War • Movie (2023)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
Ip ManR • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2008)
The Promised LandR • Drama, History • Movie (2023)
Alone in BerlinR • Drama, History • Movie (2016)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of CristiadaR • Drama, History • Movie (2012)
Freedom's PathTVMA • Drama, History • Movie (2022)
HarbinTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
EscapeTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68International, Drama • Movie (2013)
Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School StoryPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
The English PatientR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
The PromisePG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
Autos, Mota y RocanrolNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
Little Big HornTVPG • Drama, History • Movie (1951)
The Book of Clarence en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Nas: Time Is IllmaticTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2014)
Trending History
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
Cleopatra's Final SecretTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
RestorationR • Drama, History • Movie (1995)
Mr. JonesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
City LightsTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1931)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
The Wind RisesPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2014)
Boston StranglerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Murder CompanyMilitary & War, Drama • Movie (2024)
Chernobyl: Secrets, Lies and the Untold StoriesTV14 • Animals & Nature, History • Movie (2022)
The Testament of Ann LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
9/11 Fifteen Years LaterTV-EX • Documentaries, History • Movie (2016)
Richard IIITVPG • Drama, History • Movie (1955)
The Warfighters: Battle StoriesTV14 • Military & War, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Saturday NightR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Iron Jawed AngelsTV14 • Drama, History • Movie (2004)
The Promised LandR • Drama, History • Movie (2023)
Tucker: The Man and His DreamPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (1988)
Against the WallTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
The PromisePG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
One Survivor RemembersTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (1995)
61*TVMA • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2001)
PapillonR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
12th & DelawareTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2010)
ParklandPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2013)
LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2023)
Harlan County U.S.A.TV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (1977)
Finding Amelia (2024)TV14 • History, Survival • Movie (2024)
Boudica: Queen of WarR • Drama, History • Movie (2023)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
Little Big HornTVPG • Drama, History • Movie (1951)
Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School StoryPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. & Mrs. KrausTVPG • Documentaries, History • Movie (2013)
The Arctic Convoy (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
Gangs Of New YorkR • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of BeliefTVMA • Documentaries, History • Movie (2015)
Nas: Time Is IllmaticTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2014)
The War RoomPG • Documentaries, History • Movie (1993)
The Arctic ConvoyNot Rated • Action, Military & War • Movie (2023)
December 7th: The MovieTVPG • History, Documentaries • Movie (1943)
Berlin: Symphony of a Great CityTVG • History, Documentaries • Movie (1927)
537 VotesTVMA • History, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
The Woman KingPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
MarshallPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2017)
33 Photos from the GhettoTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Quiet OnesNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Ghost and the DarknessTVPG • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1996)
The King's SpeechR • Drama, History • Movie (2010)
And Starring Pancho Villa as HimselfTVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2003)
JudyPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Tut's Toxic TombTVPG • History, Survival • Movie (2022)
Quo VadisDrama, Biography • Movie (1951)
HostilesR • Drama, Western • Movie (2017)
The English PatientR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
EscapeTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
Most Liked History
The Woman KingPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The Testament of Ann LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
The Other Boleyn GirlPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2008)
GladiatorR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2023)
Ip ManR • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2008)
FirebrandR • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Death of StalinR • Political, Satire • Movie (2017)
ParklandPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2013)
Gone With the WindG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1939)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
The Arctic ConvoyNot Rated • Action, Military & War • Movie (2023)
City of DreamsR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2024)
The Promised LandR • Drama, History • Movie (2023)
The Arctic Convoy (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
Saturday NightR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
EscapeTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
The Warfighters: Battle StoriesTV14 • Military & War, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
HarbinTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
A-Z
12th & DelawareTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2010)
33 Photos from the GhettoTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. & Mrs. KrausTVPG • Documentaries, History • Movie (2013)
537 VotesTVMA • History, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
61*TVMA • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2001)
9/11 Fifteen Years LaterTV-EX • Documentaries, History • Movie (2016)
Against the WallTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
Almost Human: Rise of the ApesTV14 • Animals & Nature, History • Movie (2022)
Alone in BerlinR • Drama, History • Movie (2016)
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19thTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, History • Movie (2024)
American Revolution 2TV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (1969)
Ancient ArmageddonTVPG • History, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
And Starring Pancho Villa as HimselfTVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2003)
AnitaTV14 • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2013)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
The ApolloTVMA • Documentaries, History • Movie (2019)
ArchitectonG • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
The Arctic ConvoyNot Rated • Action, Military & War • Movie (2023)
The Arctic Convoy (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
Assassination in the Valley of the KingsTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Assault On Democracy: The Roots Of Trump's InsurrectionTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
The AviatorPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2004)
Band of Brothers: LegacyTVMA • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Battleship PotemkinTVPG • Drama, History • Movie (1925)
Before DawnR • Drama, Military & War • Movie (2024)
Berlin: Symphony of a Great CityTVG • History, Documentaries • Movie (1927)
Black Moderates and Black MilitantsTVPG • History, Documentaries • Movie (1968)
Black PioneerDrama, History • Movie (2020)
The Book of Clarence en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Boston StranglerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Boudica: Queen of WarR • Drama, History • Movie (2023)
The Bronx BullR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2015)
ChappaquiddickPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Chernobyl's First 48TV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Chernobyl: Secrets, Lies and the Untold StoriesTV14 • Animals & Nature, History • Movie (2022)
Chimes at MidnightTVPG • Drama, History • Movie (1967)
City LightsTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1931)
City of DreamsR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2024)
Cleopatra's Final SecretTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
ColetteR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2018)
CrisisTVPG • History, Documentaries • Movie (1963)
The Death of StalinR • Political, Satire • Movie (2017)
December 7th: The MovieTVPG • History, Documentaries • Movie (1943)
Decline of an EmpireR • Drama, History • Movie (2014)
The DoorsR • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Dr. Delirium and The Edgewood ExperimentsTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
DunkirkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
The EaglePG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2011)
The English PatientR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
EscapeTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed GroundTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Finding Amelia (2024)TV14 • History, Survival • Movie (2024)
FirebrandR • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of CristiadaR • Drama, History • Movie (2012)
A Forbidden OrangeTVMA • Documentaries, History • Movie (2021)
Freedom's PathTVMA • Drama, History • Movie (2022)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
Fukushima: A Nuclear NightmareTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2026)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Gangs Of New YorkR • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
The Gathering StormTVMA • Political, Drama • Movie (2002)
George Stevens: D-Day to BerlinTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (1994)
The Ghost and the DarknessTVPG • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1996)
GladiatorR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of BeliefTVMA • Documentaries, History • Movie (2015)
Gone With the WindG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1939)
Goodbye Christopher RobinPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Guerras AjenasTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2016)

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