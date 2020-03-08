Resistance

RDramaHistoryBiography • Movie • 2020

The true story of how famed mime Marcel Marceau saved orphans during WWII.

The true story of how famed mime Marcel Marceau saved orphans dur...More

Start watching Resistance

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Making of: 1917
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2019)
The Truth
PG • Drama • Movie (2019)
The Cuban
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2019)
Honey 3: Dare To Dance
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2016)
Working Man
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Girlhood
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2014)
The Fits
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2016)
Momma
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2018)
The Gasoline Thieves
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Madeline's Madeline
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2018)
Speed of Life
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2019)
Mississippi Damned
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2009)
Ray
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2004)
Mope
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
The Man Who Invented Christmas
PG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2017)

About this Movie

Resistance

The true story of how famed mime Marcel Marceau saved orphans during WWII.

Starring: Jesse EisenbergEd HarrisEdgar RamírezClémence PoésyMatthias Schweighöfer

Director: Jonathan Jakubowicz

RDramaHistoryBiographyMovie • 2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on