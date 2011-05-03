Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
Gravity Falls
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are in for an unexpected adventure when they spend the summer with their great uncle in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Upon their arrival, Dipper and Mabel's huckster great uncle, also known as Grunkle Stan, enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a fun tourist trap he owns that overcharges unsuspecting customers. Although Dipper and Mabel quickly discover The Mystery Shack itself is a hoax, they sense there is something strange about their new town and together they begin to unlock the secrets of Gravity Falls.
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
A magical animated series about a six-year-old girl, Doc McStuffins, who has the ability to talk to and heal toys and stuffed animals! With the help of her stuffed animal friends, Doc runs a clinic for toys out of her playhouse. The series emphasizes the importance of lending a helping hand, or paw, when people and toys need it most.
Rugrats
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
See life from the ground up with Tommy, Chuckie, Susie, Lil, Phil, and the hardly angelic, Angelica. Usually led by fearless leader Tommy, the Rugrats turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and every day into the perfect setting for adventure!
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
Madagascar: A Little Wild
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Master Splinter allows the Turtles to visit the surface for the first time, where they'll learn the importance of working as a team, uncover the mystery of their existence, and face fearsome enemies such as the Kraang and the ruthless Shredder.
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Football-headed Arnold lives with his offbeat grandparents and pet pig in a boarding house inhabited by a bunch of eccentrics. With his best buddy Gerald, Arnold endures playground bullies, crushes, and everything else that comes with big-city life.
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
Chowder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-to-day adventures as an apprentice in Mung Daal's catering company. Although he means well, Chowder often finds himself in predicaments due to his perpetual appetite and his nature as a scatterbrain. He is also pestered by Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival Endive, who wants Chowder to be her boyfriend, which he abhors.
ThunderCats (1985)
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1985)
From beyond any known galaxy, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats!
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!
Danny Phantom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Danny Fenton is a typical teenager- sort of. An accident in his parents' lab gives Danny the ability to sense when a ghost is near and "go ghost" - transforming into Danny Phantom. The ghost hunting teen and his two pals work to stop ghostly villains.
We Bare Bears
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
We Bare Bears is a comedy about three bear siblings named Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear. Each episode follows their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the San Francisco Bay Area, whether they're looking for food, trying to make human friends or scheming to become Internet famous. Whatever the situation, it's obvious that being a bear in the civilized, modern world is tough but at least they have each other!
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
After a few bold skirmishes with other-worldly monsters, fun-loving magical teen princess Star Butterfly is sent by her Royal Parents to live with the Diaz family on Earth, bringing along her own unique interdimensional style to her new planet. With the Diaz's teenage son Marco by her side, this foreign exchange student from another dimension embarks on new adventures battling evil villains throughout the multiverse and in high school, all in an effort to protect her powerful magic wand which she is still figuring out how to use.
Uncle Grandpa
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.
Over the Garden Wall
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network’s 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home. Featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, and John Cleese.
Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends
TVG • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
What happens when children outgrow their imaginary friends? They take them to Madame Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, a vast Victorian mansion with endless rooms and hundreds of thought-up playmates. Follow the adventures of eight-year-old Mac and his imaginary friend Bloo in world where imaginary friends actually come to life.
Transformers
TVY7 • Science Fiction, Animation • TV Series (1984)
Dueling alien races, the Autobots and the Decepticons, bring their battle to Earth, leaving the future of humankind hanging in the balance.
Invader Zim
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Stand back, ignorant Earth filth! Invader Zim has been sent from the planet IRK on a mission of doom. Disguised as a child and accompanied by GIR, his robot, Zim has come to assume control of Earth. But, a wrench named Dib interferes with his plan...
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Now, with the Omnitrix, Ben can transform into any of 10 alien heroes — each with their own special powers. And Ben is going to need all the powers he can get if he is going to save the world from Vilgax and his evil alien forces.
The Penguins of Madagascar
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2008)
The Emmy® Award winning Penguins of Madagascar Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private are an elite strike force. At least, that's how Skipper would call them. Others say they're four cute penguins living among their animal brethren at the New York City Zoo.
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.
Sheriff Callie's Wild West
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Howdy, partners! Scoot your boots over to Sheriff Callie’s Wild West! When there’s trouble brewin’ in the frontier town of Nice and Friendly corners, folks know just who to call. Sheriff Callie looks out for all critters great and small with her magic lasso and her trusty steed, Sparky. She knows she can count on energetic Deputy Peck and fun-loving best buddy Toby to help her protect the entire Wild West. Come and see how the West was fun when Toby starts a cow-sitting business, Deputy Peck discovers that he’s good at horseshoes and Sparky trains for a competition!
Rabbids Invasion
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Rabbids land on Earth and everything becomes a source of wonder and entertainment for them. Watch as these indestructible and uncontrollable creatures break all social rules, and create hilarious chaos in their non-stop quest for amusement!
Dragon Ball
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Goku's a strange, bushy-tailed boy who spends his days hunting and eating - until he meets Bulma, a bossy beauty with boys on the brain. Together, they set out to find the seven magic Dragon Balls and make the wish that will change their lives forever.
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
It’s an all-new series! With an all-new Omnitrix and new alien heroes. A quirky, new underground world full with intergalactic life. A new, partner named Rook, helping Ben save the world and bail him out of trouble. And a new Ben like you’ve never seen him – a little older but not always a little wiser. It’s going to be a wild ride!
Storks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
A delivery stork cooks up trouble for himself and a pal in the form of a bouncing baby girl in this animated family hit.
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2003)
Sinbad the sailor must retrieve the stolen Book of Peace from a goddess with a penchant for chaos in this mythological animated tale.
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness television series based on DreamWorks Animation Kung Fu Panda franchise chronicles the continuing adventures of Po - the energetic, enthusiastic and always hungry panda.
Doug
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1991)
Doug Funnie is your average 11-½ year old. But his move to a new town means a whole new life! Good thing he's got his journal and his imagination to help him deal with whatever comes his way.
Ruff Ruff, Tweet and Dave
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Ruff-Ruff is a puppy dog who's always running around sniffing out fun things to do. Tweet is a fluffy yellow bird who loves to sing ad Dave is a quirky, inventive blue panda. Together, with Hatty the Hamster, who arrives in his Spin-Again spinning top craft, they go on fun-filled adventures in fantastical lands, where they play games and make exciting discoveries!
Miles From Tomorrowland
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Blastastic! Join Miles and his intergalactic family as they venture out into outer space! Whether he is discovering alien lifeforms, racing across the stars, or exploring new planets Miles always has his family to explore the galaxy with! Join the Callisto family as they help connect the galaxy on behalf of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority. Your wildest imagination is just the beginning in Tomorrowland!
Free Birds
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Two turkeys discover a time machine and travel back to the first Thanksgiving to take themselves off the menu.
My Life As A Teenage Robot
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
Jenny - a super-powered robot with a super sensitive teenage heart. Her primary function is protecting the planet from disaster, but she's a teenager who'd much rather hang out with kids from school. Can she find a balance between without blowing a fuse?
T.U.F.F. Puppy
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Join Dudley Puppy, aka T.U.F.F. Puppy, an energetic, gung-ho dog recruited by the super secret crime-fighting organization T.U.F.F. Turbo Undercover Fighting Force and his partner, Kitty Katswell, as they protect Petropolis and the world from D.O.O.M.
Sonic The Hedgehog
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Based on the wildly popular video game, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' follows the adventures of the super-fast hedgehog hero and his friends as they fight to save Planet Mobius from the evil Doctor Robotnik and his mechanical army.
Mighty Magiswords
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Prohyas and Vambre, the brother and sister team of Warriors for Hire, are always up for a quest. But they never know what quest will drop in their laps! Giant pigs, giant spiders, or giant ancient dinosaurs, they can handle whatever giant quest you want; but not without their trusted collection of Magiswords.
Planet Sheen
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2010)
He's always been a little ‘out there.' Now Jimmy Neutron's buddy, Sheen, gets his own show! When he crash-lands on the planet Zeenu, Sheen makes it his mission to teach this planet the superior ways of Earth, while trying to fix his rocket ship.
The Awesomes
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thrills of comic book storytelling with the hallmark irreverent and inspired comedy of co-creators Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Showcasing the voice talents of current and past SNL stars, THE AWESOMES introduces a group of not-so-super heroes who just might find a way to save the world.
Thumbelina
G • Animation, Fantasy • Movie (1994)
Hans Christian Andersen's inspiring tale of a tiny girl who is kidnapped before she can marry the fairy prince of her dreams.
Supernoobs
TVG • Animation, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
The SUPERNOOBS, is a super-powered series where four 12-year-old best-friendies - Kevin, Tyler, Shope, and the Roach are accidentally recruited by an intergalactic alliance to help stop an evil space-virus spreading across the galaxy!
Voltron: Fleet Of Doom
PG • Cartoons, Adventure • Movie (1986)
The heroes of both Voltron series join forces to fight an enemy that is threatening the entire universe.
Liberty's Kids
TVY • Cartoons, Kids • TV Series (2002)
'Liberty's Kids' tells the true story of the American Revolution, as seen through the eyes of young people who are friends with Benjamin Franklin. This Emmy-nominated animated series brings history to life!
Rosaline
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Incorporating LGBT themes, Rosaline tells the story of a fairytale adventure through the woods. On the way to find her sweetheart, Rosaline must stay true to herself while encountering a witch, a wolf, and even a fairy godmother. Narrated by Teri Polo.
