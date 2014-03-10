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Cartoons

TV for You
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
ChowderChowder
Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-to-day adventures as an apprentice in Mung Daal's catering company. Although he means well, Chowder often finds himself in predicaments due to his perpetual appetite and his nature as a scatterbrain. He is also pestered by Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival Endive, who wants Chowder to be her boyfriend, which he abhors.
TVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Regular ShowRegular Show
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
The Amazing World of GumballThe Amazing World of Gumball
The Amazing World of Gumball revolves around the life of Gumball Watterson, a 12-year-old cat who attends middle school in the fictional city of Elmore. Accompanied by his adoptive goldfish brother and best friend Darwin, he frequently finds himself involved in various shenanigans around the city, during which he interacts with his other family members, sister Anais and parents Nicole and Richard, and an extended supporting cast of characters. With relatable themes and a unique cast of characters, The Amazing World of Gumball exemplifies the funny, amazing, sweet and optimistic side of kids’ everyday life. Injected with a good deal of humor and unpredictable nonsense, Gumball’s world reflects the modern family and everyday issues that kids understand.
TVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Madagascar: A Little WildMadagascar: A Little Wild
Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
TVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
The JetsonsThe Jetsons
Meet George Jetson and his quirky family: wife Jane, son Elroy and daughter Judy. Living in the automated, push-button world of the future hasn't made life any easier for the harried husband and father, who gets into one comical misadventure after another!
TVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
Uncle GrandpaUncle Grandpa
Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.
TVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
ThunderCats (1985)ThunderCats (1985)
From beyond any known galaxy, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats!
TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
Over the Garden WallOver the Garden Wall
Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network’s 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home. Featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, and John Cleese.
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Curious GeorgeCurious George
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
TVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
We Bare BearsWe Bare Bears
We Bare Bears is a comedy about three bear siblings named Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear. Each episode follows their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the San Francisco Bay Area, whether they're looking for food, trying to make human friends or scheming to become Internet famous. Whatever the situation, it's obvious that being a bear in the civilized, modern world is tough but at least they have each other!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackThe Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
The AwesomesThe Awesomes
THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thrills of comic book storytelling with the hallmark irreverent and inspired comedy of co-creators Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Showcasing the voice talents of current and past SNL stars, THE AWESOMES introduces a group of not-so-super heroes who just might find a way to save the world.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Movies for You
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic HalloweenTVG • Family, Cartoons • Movie (2020)
The Wild Thornberrys MoviePG • Adventure, Cartoons • Movie (2002)
ParaNormanPG • Cartoons, Animation • Movie (2012)
Hey Arnold! The MoviePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Popular
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
ParaNormanPG • Cartoons, Animation • Movie (2012)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic HalloweenTVG • Family, Cartoons • Movie (2020)
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
Hey Arnold! The MoviePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
The Wild Thornberrys MoviePG • Adventure, Cartoons • Movie (2002)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
RosalineTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Cartoons • TV Series (2016)
Classic Cartoons
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Superheroes
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Justice League vs. Teen TitansPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Justice League: DoomPG-13 • Cartoons, Action • Movie (2012)
Justice League: The Flashpoint ParadoxPG-13 • Time Travel, Action • Movie (2013)
Justice League: Throne of AtlantisPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2015)
Justice League: WarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
A-Z
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Free BirdsTVPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2015)
Hey Arnold! The MoviePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Hotel Transylvania 2PG • Fantasy, Cartoons • Movie (2015)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
Justice League: DoomPG-13 • Cartoons, Action • Movie (2012)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic HalloweenTVG • Family, Cartoons • Movie (2020)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
ParaNormanPG • Cartoons, Animation • Movie (2012)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
RosalineTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Cartoons • TV Series (2016)
Rugrats In Paris: The MovieG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2000)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Surf's Up 2: WaveManiaPG • Family, Cartoons • Movie (2016)
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
The Wild Thornberrys MoviePG • Adventure, Cartoons • Movie (2002)

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