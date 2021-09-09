Who are we to try and resist a good romance movie?

Every once in a while, we need a great love story to bring us back to reality and remind us what life is all about. Whether you’re looking for a popular Hulu Original romance like Palm Springs, an Oscar®-winner like La La Land, or a classic like Some Kind of Wonderful—we’ve got a full collection of heart-warmers waiting for you on Hulu.

Check out some of the top romantic flicks streaming now.

Best Romance Movies on Hulu

If you’re looking for the best romance movies on Hulu, start here. Discover the Golden Globe®-nominated film Palm Springs , one of the most-streamed movies of 2020, plus Oscar®-winners like Slumdog Millionaire , , and more.

Check out more Popular Romance Movies

Funny Romance Movies

Prefer your romance movies with a healthy dose of comedy? Check out some of the best romantic comedies streaming now, like Second Act starring Jennifer Lopez, Together Together , Vacation Friends , and more.

Discover more Rom-Coms on Hulu

Black Romance Movies

It’s always a great time to celebrate Black love stories, and these are some of our favorites (if you haven’t checked out our Black Stories Hub , now is the time). Discover the Oscar®-winning film If Beale Street Could Talk , the popular rom-com Just Wright , 24-Hour Love , and lots more.

Discover Popular Black Stories Streaming Now

Sad Romance Movies

We’ve all been there—sometimes you just need a good cry—and these sad romance movies will get you there. Check out romantic tearjerkers like The Age of Adaline , Wild Mountain Thyme , The Ultimate Playlist of Noise , and more.

Explore more Sad Romance Movies on Hulu

LGBTQ+ Love Stories

Love is love—and Hulu likes to celebrate that all year long. Check out our Pride Never Stops Hub and pick from popular romance flicks like Happiest Season (because it’s never too early to start watching cute Love, Simon , Booksmart , and many more.

Explore more LGBTQ+ Movies & Shows on Hulu

Classic Romance Movies

Picture this: dating and relationships before cell phones or social media. Just pure, unadulterated romance, grand gestures in place of good morning texts—truly,

Discover the classic love stories that continue to define the era of totally rad hairstyles and hella fresh dance moves, like Some Kind of Wonderful , Girls Just Want to Have Fun , Dirty Dancing ,* and more.

Discover ’80s Romance Movies on Hulu

*Dirty Dancing requires Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Best Breakup Movies

Breakups are hard. If you need some help getting over your ex, our Breakup Movies Watchlist is a great place to start. Accelerate the healing process with relatable and inspiring picks like We Broke Up , A Nice Girl Like You , Revolutionary Road , and more.

Check out more Breakup Movies on Hulu

Best Teen Romance Movies

These kids keep us young! Go back to the days when love was new (and somehow even messier and more awkward than it is in adulthood). Teen romance movies like All Summers End and popular romantic comedies like Plan B and Flower are streaming now.

Check out more Teen Dramas Streaming Now

Best Wedding Movies

What’s more chaotic and romantic than a wedding? We can’t think of anything—which is why we weren’t surprised to realize that our favorite wedding movies are also some of our favorite rom-coms.

Check out some hilarious picks for wedding season, like Plus One (starring Maya Erskine from PEN15), Our Family Wedding , Sister of the Groom , and more.

Discover more Wedding Movies on Hulu