We’ve heard it all before: When one door closes, another opens; There are plenty of fish in the sea; or even “You were too good for them, anyway.” When it comes to breakups, people are always teeming with wisdom — and ready to offer it up whether you ask for it or not. But sometimes, all the heart needs is time to heal.

Lucky for you, bingeing breakup movies is a great way to pass the time in the name of love lost. From sad breakup movies to hilarious rom-coms, Hulu is here to help you pick up the pieces and move on.

Movies About Post-Breakup Glow-Ups

Breakups aren’t always a bad thing. Heartbreak can be a catalyst for a major glow-up — the start of a new and exciting journey. Whether you want to try new experiences in the name of self-discovery, or you’re using your newfound freedom to make your long-held dreams a reality, these are some great and inspiring movies to watch after a breakup.

Legally Blonde

When Elle Woods’ (Reese Witherspoon) boyfriend breaks up with her for not being serious and smart enough, Elle decides to show him (and everyone else) what she’s made of. Legally Blonde (2001) follows Elle on her journey to Harvard Law School, where everyone is certain she will fail. Fueled by her motivation to show her ex, Warner (Matthew Davis), that there’s more to her than just her good looks, the charming Delta Nu sister puts in the work to become a star student.

Elle’s spunk and drive will inspire you to show everyone around you that life goes on, even if your relationship with your ex does not.

Watch: Legally Blonde on Hulu with Showtime® Add-On*

*Add-on subscription required.

A Nice Girl Like You

After her boyfriend tells her she’s being prudish and decides to leave her, Lucy (Lucy Hale) vows to venture outside her comfort zone and explore everything risqué. We all know that humor is great medicine, and A Nice Girl Like You (2020) is sure to keep you cringe-laughing as naïve, modest Lucy embarks on an awkward journey of saucy self-discovery.

Watch: A Nice Girl Like You on Hulu

Movies About Friendship and Love

A good friend can get you through a tough breakup and even end up being your perfect companion. But breaking up with your best friend? That can mean losing more than just a significant other.

Navigating these changing roles — from friend to more-than friend, and vice versa — is sure to be complicated. These movies chronicle those challenges, and can help you figure out how to navigate your situation if you find yourself in a similar pickle.

Plus One

Nothing reminds you of your solo status like attending a wedding. Even worse: attending 10 weddings. In Plus One (2019), watch long-time friends Alice (Maya Erskine from PEN15 ) and Ben (Jack Quaid) navigate wedding season as platonic dates.

This wedding rom-com will have you relating to the ridiculous, all-too-real scenarios faced by young singles — but then it’ll warm your heart to see Alice and Ben figure out that they may be more than just friends after all.

Watch: Plus One on Hulu

Celeste & Jesse Forever

Sometimes, two people are better off as just friends. Celeste & Jesse Forever* (2012) takes this brutally honest idea and dives a little deeper. In this comedy-drama, titular spouses Celeste (Rashida Jones) and Jesse (Andy Samberg) are going through a divorce — but still spend every day together, getting each other through their inevitable split.

Feeling like your ex might still be your bestie? This movie proves that for some couples, it’s healthier to stay friends even after the romance fades.

Watch: Celeste & Jesse Forever on Hulu with STARZⓇ Add-On*

*Add-on subscription required.

Celeste and Jesse Forever ©2012 C&J Forever, LLC. All rights reserved.STARZ and related service marks are the property of Starz LLC.

Movies About Getting Revenge

From TV shows like Revenge Body to ballads about keying cars, crying rivers, and burning photos, getting back at an ex is an all-too-familiar desire. Sometimes revenge can be just what the doctor ordered — so long as it’s healthy. And what better way to get back at a former flame than to gain success and happiness when they think they’re leaving you in the dust? Enter the women of The First Wives Club (1996).

The First Wives Club

When it comes to getting back at their ex-husbands, the ladies in ’90s comedy staple The First Wives Club know a thing or two. After their husbands leave them for younger women, Elise (Goldie Hawn), Brenda (Bette Midler), and Annie (Diane Keaton) join forces to lift each other up and plot sweet revenge. Sprinkle in some bad karma for the exes and you’ve got the ultimate post-breakup empowerment movie to help you wipe those tears away and inspire you to come out on top.

Watch: The First Wives Club on Hulu with Showtime® Add-On*

*Add-on subscription required.

Movies About Drifting Apart

Relationships don’t always end because of a bad breakup. Sometimes it’s simply a case of people drifting apart. But let’s face it: Whether things ended after years of subtle shifts in emotion or a red hot streak of shouting matches, one thing that’s going to make you feel better is a good cry. So, grab the Kleenex — and maybe some ice cream — and curl up with a comfy blanket for these sad movies .

Like Crazy

In Like Crazy (2011), LA college students Jacob (the late Anton Yelchin) and Anna (Felicity Jones) fall in love. Their relationship starts out easy and natural, but then suddenly, the pair are forced to make their relationship work from across the world when Anna must return to her native London.

This movie highlights the struggles of long-distance relationships and paints a devastating picture of the emotional toll that salvaging a relationship can take on two people. Prepare for the tears, because you will be crying alongside these characters as you watch them realize that their love just isn’t meant to be.

Watch: Like Crazy on Hulu

La La Land

Another LA breakup story, Damien Chazelle’s Oscar® and Golden Globe® Award-winning movie La La Land (2016), follows jazz pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and actress Mia (Emma Stone) on their respective journeys to stardom. Of course, Sebastian and Mia meet and fall in love — but they soon begin to realize that their romance is no match for their lifelong professional dreams.

While you may start out singing and dancing, there’s still plenty of drama and heartache in La La Land to bring on the waterworks. This story will have you reaching for the tissues as Sebastian and Mia reach for the stars.

Check out this and more romance movies streaming now .

Watch: La La Land on Hulu with HBO Max™ Add-On*

*Add-on subscription required.