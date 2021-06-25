’Tis the season to get married (or just to attend an unimaginable amount of weddings) and Hulu’s got a full library of funny wedding movies and shows to get you in the spirit of the season.

Whether you’re searching for inspiration for your big day, trying not to stress about being a bridesmaid or groomsman (again), or just looking for a good laugh — discover the best wedding shows and movies streaming now on Hulu.

Best Wedding Movies

Palm Springs

If you’re looking for a comedy movie that will deliver laugh-out-loud moments and inspire you to find fun in the seemingly mundane, the Hulu Original Palm Springs won’t disappoint.

The Golden Globe®-nominated film follows Nyles (Adam Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) as they navigate a time warp , reliving their friends’ destination wedding over and over again.

Watch: Palm Springs

Plus One

Not particularly looking forward to wedding season? Then you’ll get a kick out of Plus One. The comedy follows long-time friends, Alice (Maya Erskine) and Ben (Jack Quaid), who agree to be one another’s “plus ones” as they power through an endless parade of insufferable weddings.

Watch: Plus One

The Wedding Planner

Master planner Mary Fiore (Jennifer Lopez) is so busy planning everyone else’s dream wedding that she puts her own love life on the backburner. That is, until Steve (Matthew McConaughey) quite literally knocks her off her feet.

The Wedding Planner movie is a classic tale about love and destiny, reminding us that there is never a wrong time to fall in love with the right person.

Watch: The Wedding Planner

Someone Marry Barry

There’s someone for everyone — and Barry’s (Tyler Labine) friends are desperately trying to get him to settle down. Despite their best efforts, Barry’s perfect match, Melanie (Lucy Punch), turns out to be just as rowdy and inappropriate as Barry.

Watch: Someone Marry Barry

Four Weddings and a Funeral

The classic rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral follows a reserved Englishman (Hugh Grant), who meets attractive Carrie (Andie MacDowell) at a wedding and falls in love with her. However, his inability to express his feelings seems to forestall any possibility of a relationship.

Watch: Four Weddings and a Funera l*

*Four Weddings and a Funeral requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

It wasn't long after Toula (Nia Vardalos) met Ian (John Corbett) that she was head over heels in love. There’s only one problem — he isn’t Greek! My Big Fat Greek Wedding follows the couple as they navigate Toula’s larger-than-life family, from their first date to their wedding day.

Watch: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

*My Big Fat Greek Wedding requires Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Wedding Reality Shows

Marrying Millions Season 1

Wish you had an unlimited budget to plan your big day?

Marrying Millions follows couples who come from completely different financial backgrounds. Watch what happens when regular people begin to experience the lifestyle of the rich and famous, all while planning one of the most important days of their lives.

Watch: Marrying Millions

Married At First Sight

Would you marry a complete stranger? The contestants on Married At First Sight put all of their faith in the show’s expert matchmakers — relationship coaches, spiritualists, and sociologists — to find their perfect match. Then, they have just two weeks to prepare for their marriages.

Watch: Married At First Sight

Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love

Three star-crossed couples are desperate to get married but, unfortunately, they’re all facing opposition from their families. Watch as the couples work with relationship experts to find common ground and get their parents’ blessing.

Watch: Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love