February is Black History Month, and Hulu is proud to continue bringing Black stories to the forefront with a curated collection of Black history movies, documentaries, and TV shows — not just this month, but all year round.

Learn more about the Black icons who changed the course of history with biopic series like Hidden Figures (2016) and The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021), and celebrate Black culture with documentaries like The Summer of Soul and Freaknik.

Check out these essential Black history movies, documentaries, and more streaming now on Hulu.

Black History Movies and Documentaries on Hulu

Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated -- The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

More than five decades after Malcolm X’s assassination, new evidence forced a long-overdue reckoning. This documentary revisits the case through reporting, archival footage, and firsthand accounts — tracing how wrongful convictions persisted for years and what accountability looks like when the truth finally surfaces.

Watch: Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated -- The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures is a historical drama film that recounts the inspiring true story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) — three Black NASA mathematicians whose brilliance made them the unsung heroes of the Space Race in the early 1960s.

Watch: Hidden Figures *

*Hidden Figures requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)

Based on the 1971 novel of the same name by author Ernest J. Gaines and inspired by true events, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman chronicles the fictional story of Jane Pittman (Cicely Tyson), who was born into slavery during the Civil War.

Discover more movies and shows based on books streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman *

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The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Discover the story of Billie Holiday , a jazz icon and civil rights activist who was targeted by the federal government as part of its efforts to escalate and racialize the war on drugs.

The Hulu Original film, led by Oscar ® -nominated director Lee Daniels and starring Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter Andra Day captures the essence of Holiday and her life, legacy, and voice that wouldn’t be silenced.

Watch: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The 1619 Project

This six-part Hulu Original docuseries covers democracy, race, music, capitalism, fear, and justice. In conjunction with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times, The 1619 Project highlights the undeniable contributions of Black Americans to rightfully reframe America’s story.

Watch: The 1619 Project

Summer of Soul (2021)

Just 100 miles south of the infamous Woodstock location sits Mount Morris Park — the birthplace of the Harlem Cultural Festival. Unlike any other, this festival was an annual celebration of Black culture and was full of music, dancing, food, and unity.

This documentary film explores never-before-seen footage from the biggest Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, spotlighting the men and women of the movement.

Watch: Summer of Soul

Freedom on My Mind (1994)

The Mississippi Voter Registration Project — aka Freedom Summer — was a grassroots effort to increase the number of Black registered voters in the state of Mississippi in the 1960s. Freedom on My Mind takes an emotional look at that specific moment in time, using real archived footage to show how far we’ve come and how far we’ve yet to go.

Watch: Freedom on My Mind *

*Freedom on My Mind requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.

The League (2023)

Although most Negro League teams disbanded by 1960, racism in professional sports is still prevalent today. Discover the stories of the Negro League through remarkable archived footage and interviews with legendary players in the baseball documentary The League.

Watch: The League

The Loving Story (2012)

It’s true when they say “love conquers all,” especially when it comes to the history-changing relationship between Richard and Mildred Loving — an interracial couple living in 1960s Virginia. Their marriage became the basis for a landmark Supreme Court case that struck down interracial marriage laws across the U.S.

Watch: The Loving Story *

*The Loving Story requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.

Chevalier (2022)

Inspired by the life of Joseph Bologne, known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, this historical drama follows a gifted composer born to an enslaved mother and a French aristocrat father as he finds success in 18th-century Paris. His ascent is shaped by the limits imposed on him, where ambition and a dangerous romance push against the boundaries of race and power.

Watch: Chevalier



Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (2024)

Ernest Cole documented the realities of apartheid South Africa at a time when telling the truth came at great personal cost. This documentary revisits his life and work, tracing how his photography shaped global understanding of racial injustice while examining the toll of exile, erasure, and belated recognition.

Watch: Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

More Black Stories on Hulu

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

At its peak in the ’80s and ’90s, the iconic (yet unofficial) Atlanta street party known as Freaknik wasn’t just a celebration — it was a cultural phenomenon.

What started as a small HBCU picnic grew into one of the largest and most infamous festivals in the country, mixing hip-hop, Southern party culture, and Black youth expression. Discover — or relive — the “wildest party never told” in this Hulu Original documentary, exploring Freaknik’s legacy, controversy, and lasting impact on Black history.

Watch: Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Women of the Movement

After the racially motivated and brutal murder of her son, Emmett Till, in 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley transformed private grief into public action. Women of the Movement tells the story of a mother’s fight for justice and the civil rights movement her courage helped spark.

Watch: The Women of the Movement

Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story (2024)

More than a school, Piney Woods is a living community with over a century of history behind it. Through the voices of students, alumni, and educators, this documentary reflects on how education and shared responsibility have shaped the historically Black boarding school’s mission and future.

Watch: Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story

Invisible Beauty (2023)

The fashion industry’s standards have long determined who’s seen and who’s excluded. This documentary centers around Bethann Hardison’s career as a model, agent, and advocate — reflecting on how her influence helped reshape ideas of beauty and representation.

Watch: Invisible Beauty

Hip-Hop and the White House (2024)

Once dismissed as an outsider movement, hip-hop has become a powerful force in American culture. This documentary charts its path into the nation’s highest office, highlighting moments like Atlanta rapper Jeezy’s anthem “My President” and how artists such as Common and KRS-One engaged directly with presidential power.

Watch: Hip-Hop and the White House

The Honorable Shyne (2024)

Once a rising rap artist in the late 1990s, Shyne Barrow found himself at the center of a pivotal moment in hip-hop culture that ultimately led to his incarceration. This documentary examines how his trials shaped his life and legacy, reframing his public story as he led a political movement after returning to his native country.

Watch: The Honorable Shyne

The Quincy Avery Effect (2025)

Quincy Avery’s influence has reached far beyond the quarterbacks he trains, earning him a reputation as one of the NFL’s leading private coaches. This documentary explores how his mentorship and innovative approach have helped shape the careers of some of football’s brightest stars, highlighting the broader cultural impact of his journey from resilience to leadership.

Watch: The Quincy Avery Effect

Aftershock (2022)

This is the story of two Black mothers who died preventable deaths during childbirth. Their families have set out to shed light on the maternal health crisis in the U.S. and advocate for healthcare equality for Black women.

Watch: Aftershock

The Hair Tales

From executive producers Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michaela Angela Davis comes The Hair Tales — a six-part docuseries celebrating identity, beauty, and culture through the raw, emotional, and personal stories of Black women.

Watch: The Hair Tales

The Conversations Project

No topic is off limits on The Conversations Project. From wokeness and masculinity to discussing what it means to be a leader versus an influencer, sit down with incredible athletes, artists, entertainers, and philosophers to discuss important life topics through the lens of the Black experience.

Watch: The Conversations Project

Unexpected

Activists and heroes Masonia Traylor and Ciarra “Ci Ci” Covin lead an underground network of women helping women cope, survive, and thrive after an HIV diagnosis. This is their story.

Watch: Unexpected

Crime + Punishment (2018)

The arrest quotas New York City police are pressured to abide by are doing more harm than good, especially for the minority community. A group of whistleblower NYC cops coined the “NYPD 12” is standing up for what’s right in the Hulu Original documentary Crime + Punishment.

Watch: Crime + Punishment

Your Attention Please

Interested in learning about Black innovators and creators who are working to leave the world better than they found it? Join actor and comedian Craig Robinson on a “journey of epic Blackness,” and discover the inspiring stories of today’s Black leaders who are taking charge and making a difference.

All three seasons of Your Attention Please are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Your Attention Please

We’re all about elevating and amplifying Black voices — and we’re always adding great content to the Black Stories Hub. Check it out for more titles to stream now.