A good rom-com will make you laugh, cry, and leave even the most scorned lovers open to the idea of falling in love again.

From classic romantic comedy films like Pretty Woman (1990) to beloved 2000s hits like (500) Days of Summer (2010) — Hulu has the best rom-coms of all time available to stream now.

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What Is a Rom-Com?

“Rom-com” is short for romantic comedy — a generally lighthearted genre of film that mixes elements of romance with comedy. The best part of a rom-com? They usually have a feel-good ending.

Best Rom-Coms on Hulu

(500) Days of Summer (2010)

In the mood for a rom-com and a movie to make you cry ? The classic romance film (500) Days of Summer chronicles the 500 days of Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Summer Finn’s (Zooey Deschanel) relationship — including the good, the bad, the funny, and the heartbreaking moments.

Watch: (500) Days of Summer

27 Dresses (2008)

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. In 27 Dresses, Jane Nichols (Katherine Heigl) has been a bridesmaid 27 times and is preparing for number 28 — her little sister’s wedding. The icing on top of the wedding cake? She’s getting married to Jane’s dream man.

Watch: 27 Dresses

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

When it comes to rom-coms, few are more iconic than My Big Fat Greek Wedding. It has everything you want in a classic romantic comedy — an extravagant wedding, an over-the-top family, feel-good moments, running jokes, and a dreamy groom.

Watch: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

The modern classic rom-com Crazy, Stupid, Love — starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone — is all about the unpredictable nature of relationships and what happens when you give yourself permission to embrace change.

Watch: Crazy, Stupid, Love

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Before The Eras Tour film came to theaters, Taylor Swift made her silver screen debut in the rom-com film, Valentine’s Day. See Swift alongside a star-studded cast, including Taylor Lautner, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner, and Ashton Kutcher.

Watch: Valentine’s Day *

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Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Elements of romance and comedy are used to explore themes of family, culture, and social status in the Golden GlobeⓇ-winning film, Crazy Rich Asians, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

Watch: Crazy Rich Asians *

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When in Rome (2010)

The whimsy and lore of the Trevi Fountain in Rome can bring hope to even the most skeptical people. That’s why Beth Harper (Kristen Bell) decides to snag a coin from the fountain in a moment of frustration. But instead of a magical whirlwind romance, she ends up getting much more than she wished for.

Watch: When in Rome

Love, Simon (2018)

When Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) is outed by a classmate, his online relationship with a boy at school (codename: Blue) is revealed. Here’s the catch — Simon doesn’t know who the person behind “Blue” is. Get all the feels with the romantic coming-of-age LGBTQ+ movie , Love, Simon.

Watch: Love, Simon *

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Just My Luck (2006)

Ashley Albright (Lindsay Lohan) has always had good fortune on her side. When she accidentally kisses the perpetually unlucky Jake Hardin (Chris Pine) at a party, their fortunes switch. Now, they have to navigate the consequences of their swapped fortunes as Ashley goes from being a good luck charm to a bad luck magnet.

Watch: Just My Luck

Date Movie (2006)

The rom-com genre gets the spoof treatment in the parody film, Date Movie. It features a star-strewn cast, including, Jennifer Coolidge, Carmen Electra, Lil Jon, and How I Met Your Mother ‘s Alyson Hannigan.

Watch: Date Movie

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Mary (Jennifer Lopez) has a knack for organizing, scheduling, preparing, and planning — that’s why she’s a talented and successful wedding planner. But when her new client, Dr. Steve Edison (Matthew McConaughey), comes along, Mary discovers there are some things in life you can’t plan for.

Watch: The Wedding Planner

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Magazine writer Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) is assigned a piece about how to get a guy to fall out of love with you when you’re just not into the relationship anymore. To prove it can be done, Andie sets her sights on the charming and handsome Benjamin Berry (Matthew McConaughey). Can she get him to fall for her, and then drive him away?

Watch: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days *

*How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

According to her overprotective father, high schooler Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) isn’t allowed to start dating until her older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), does. This rule is unfortunate for their classmate, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who’s infatuated with Bianca. The only solution? Find a guy to date Kat — even if Cameron has to bribe him.

Watch: 10 Things I Hate About You *

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The Wedding Singer (1998)

With Adam Sandler and Drew Berrymore at the forefront, you know The Wedding Singer is just as funny as it is romantic. Laugh along to this 80s-themed flick as wedding singer Robbie Hart (Sandler) discovers that getting left at the altar might just be the best thing to ever happen to him.

Watch: The Wedding Singer *

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Father of the Bride (1991)

Today, we think of Steve Martin as Charles Haden Savage — the amateur crime sleuth turned murder-mystery-maven in the Hulu Original series, Only Murders in the Building . But 32 years ago, he was George Banks — a loving, witty, and slightly neurotic father grappling with the idea of his little girl growing up and getting married (and the price tag attached to her “small” backyard wedding).

Stream Father of the Bride Part 2 * (1995) for a plot twist no one in the Banks family saw coming!

Watch: Father of the Bride *

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Pretty Woman (1990)

Despite his extreme wealth, good looks, and charming personality, businessman and corporate raider Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) can’t seem to keep a relationship. It isn’t until he stumbles upon free-spirited Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) that he learns how to let loose and enjoy life in one of the most iconic rom-coms of all time, Pretty Woman.

Watch: Pretty Woman *

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Maybe I Do (2023)

Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey) are at the point in their relationship where it’s time for their parents to meet. But what they don’t realize is that their parents already know each other from their own sordid affairs. Rom-com icons Diane Keaton and Richard Gere star alongside Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy in the 2023 rom-com, Maybe I Do.

Watch: Maybe I Do

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

Conrad (Tyler Johnson) has finally met the perfect girl in Vanessa (Bonnie Piesse) — and Sarah, and Silk, and a couple of others. But it’s not what you think. They’re all the same girl.

Watch: My Favorite Girlfriend

Palm Springs (2020)

Rom-com meets sci-fi in this Groundhog Day (1993)-esque Hulu Original film, starring Adam Samberg and Cristin Milloti. When Nyles (Samberg) and Sarah (Milioti) wake up in a time warp, they have to find a way out — or else they’re doomed to relive their best friends’ Palm Springs wedding over and over again.

Watch: Palm Springs

Vacation Friends (2021)

One of the best parts of meeting people while on vacation is that you never have to see them again. But for Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji), what happens on vacation in Mexico doesn’t stay in Mexico.

The good times don’t stop here — Vacation Friends 2 (2023) is streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Vacation Friends

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (2021)

Before losing his hearing from an upcoming tumor-removal surgery, Marcus (Keean Johnson) decides to travel across the country to take in as many sounds as possible. When his trip unexpectedly includes Wendy (Madeline Brewer), Marcus ends up finding more than just his favorite sounds.

Watch: The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

Plan B (2021)

After being denied the Plan B pill from her local pharmacy, typical “good girl,” Sunny (Kuhoo Verma), and her edgy best friend, Lupe (Victoria Moroles), set out on a road trip to get to a Planned Parenthood before the 24-hour window closes.

Watch: Plan B