José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal — or, as we’ve all come to know and love him, Pedro Pascal — has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most lovable and versatile stars.

From hunting “Clickers” in The Last of Us to galaxy-hopping in The Mandalorian, the Chilean-American actor continues to win over audiences with his magnetic screen presence and undeniable charm.

Need more Pedro in your life? Check out this list of the best Pedro Pascal movies and TV shows you won’t want to miss.

The Best Pedro Pascal Movies and TV Shows

1. Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal joins the Star Wars universe as Din Djarin — better known as The Mandalorian. This Disney+ Original series follows the stoic bounty hunter as he navigates the outer reaches of the galaxy, clinging to a strict moral code and concealing his identity (and emotions) under Mandalorian armor.

Something softens in Djarin, however, when he’s tasked with protecting a small but powerful foundling named Grogu. What begins as a routine mission evolves into a bond that reshapes him — transforming the hardened lone warrior into a protective father figure.

Stream everything Star Wars on Disney+ with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium .

Watch: The Mandalorian *

*The Mandalorian is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Learn More About Star Wars on Disney+

2. The Last of Us

Based on the hit video game of the same name, The Last of Us is an HBO Original series starring Pedro Pascal as Joel — a battle-hardened apocalypse survivor. When he’s tasked with escorting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a teenage girl with a rare immunity, across the remains of the United States — their tragic journey unfolds into a powerful tale of survival and connection.

New episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 air every Sunday on HBO. Watch them live or on demand with the Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle .

Watch: The Last of Us *

Find More Zombie Shows and Movies on Hulu

*The Last of Us requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

3. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Pedro Pascal makes an appearance as Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian) in three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett — a Mandalorian spin-off series.

Taking place after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2, Pedro’s storyline fills in the gaps of what Din’s been up to and sets the stage for The Mandalorian Season 3.

Watch: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett *

*The Book of Boba Fett is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

4. The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Dave York (Pedro Pascal) is a former CIA agent and friend of Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a retired black-ops operative trying to live a quiet, uneventful life. When a personal tragedy pulls McCall back into the shadows, he discovers York may not be the ally he once was.

Watch: The Equalizer 2 *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

5. Gladiator II (2024)

Pedro Pascal steps into the arena to make his epic debut in the long-awaited sequel, Gladiator II. He brings his signature quiet strength to the role of Marcus Acacius — a feared Roman general torn between power, guilt, and redemption.

6. Game of Thrones

Though his seven-episode stint as Oberyn Martell, the Prince of Dorne, in Game of Thrones Season 4 is relatively brief, Pedro’s character leaves a lasting impression on the series.

Check out our HBO Streaming Guide for more must-watch HBO shows and how to stream them.

Watch: Game of Thrones *

*Game of Thrones requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

7. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Nicolas Cage stars as Nicolas Cage in the satirical action/crime thriller, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Pedro co-stars as Javi — an eccentric superfan of the actor who manages to befriend his hero.

This budding bromance quickly spirals into a high-stakes adventure, generating one of the most iconic memes of 2023.

8. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Lasso in hand and charm turned all the way up, Pedro Pascal plays an American spy, Agent Whiskey, in Kingsman: The Golden Circle — the second of three films in this satirical crime/action saga.

He stars alongside Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, and Channing Tatum in a high-stakes mission to save humanity after the entire world is held hostage — or are there secret motives at play?

9. Graceland

Pedro guest-stars as Juan Badillo, a no-nonsense undercover DEA agent, in 11 episodes of the crime drama series, Graceland.

All three seasons of Graceland are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch: Graceland

10. Strange Way of Life (2023)

Silva (Pedro Pascal) is a lone cowboy who reunites with his old friend, Jake (Ethan Hawke), after 25 years apart. What begins as a warm reunion quickly escalates in this short yet intimate Western film — as old memories resurface, painful truths are revealed, and the wounds of their unresolved past threaten to tear them apart.

11. The Mentalist

Before landing his leading roles, Pedro guest-starred in seven episodes of the police procedural drama , The Mentalist.

Watch Pedro as the charming Agent Marcus Pike — an FBI agent who sweeps Teresa Lisbon off her feet. His presence in Seasons 6 and 7 brings romantic tension to the show’s long-running “will-they-won’t-they” relationship between Lisbon and her work partner, Patrick Jane.

All seasons of The Mentalist are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Mentalist

12. Brothers and Sisters

In the popular family drama series, Brothers and Sisters, Pedro makes a guest appearance as Zach — an endearing political staffer who briefly dates one of the show’s main characters.

Watch: Brothers and Sisters

13. Homeland

Pedro plays government attorney David Portillo in Season 3, Episode 1 of the hit political thriller show, Homeland. His role may be brief, but Pedro brings his signature quiet intensity to the screen, making for a captivating episode.

Watch: Homeland

14. The Wild Robot (2024)

In the animated film, The Wild Robot, Pedo lends his voice to Fink — a cunning yet soft-hearted fox living on an uninhabited island. Initially guarded, Fink forms an unexpected bond with a stranded robot in this heartfelt family-friendly animation.

More Pedro Pascal

Hot Ones

How will Pedro handle the wings of death? Find out on his episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Hot Ones

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Pedro stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about The Last of Us Season 2, Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps, and his viral coffee order that took the internet by storm.

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Freaky Tales (2025)

Clint (Pascal), a gritty debt collector in 1987 Oakland, California, is navigating the city’s turbulent socio-economic landscape. Freaky Tales interweaves four seemingly separate stories, with Clint’s centering on a high-stakes heist involving an NBA star — a job that has the potential to change his life forever.

Freaky Tales is in theaters now.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Marvel’s first family is back in this modern-retro remake, starring Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Materialists (2025)

Pedro Pascal stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans in the upcoming film, Materialists. It’s a romantic comedy about Lucy (Johnson), a successful New York City matchmaker torn between a wealthy and charming bachelor (Pascal) and her down-to-earth blue-collar ex (Evans).

Materialists comes to theaters on Friday, June 13.