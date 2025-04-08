Saddle up and explore the untamed Wild West frontier of film and television with our roundup of the best Westerns of all time.

From iconic movies about gun slingers and sheriffs to hit TV series featuring modern day dilemmas and space cowboys — these classic and contemporary gems are must-watch titles for fans of the genre.

Best Western Movies

Tombstone (1993)

The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral was a deadly shootout that happened in Tombstone, Arizona on October 26, 1881. The event is dramatically portrayed in Val Kilmer and Kurt Russell’s Tombstone — an action-packed Western about Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday’s historic face-off against the outlaws terrorizing the town.

Over time, Tombstone has become a cult classic film within the genre and remains a stand-out modern Western to this day.

Watch: Tombstone

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Russell Crowe and Christian Bale deliver outstanding performances in this Western tale of high-stakes action, morally complex characters, and epic gun fights.

As a struggling rancher (Bale) agrees to escort a ruthless outlaw (Crowe) to justice, their journey turns into a gripping test of honor, survival, and redemption in the unforgiving frontier of the Old West.

Watch: 3:10 to Yuma

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Kevin Costner’s Dances with Wolves is regarded as one of the best Western films of all time, and it’s one of the most critically acclaimed films in history.

The movie stands apart from traditional Westerns by depicting a nuanced and sympathetic view of Indigenous people, exploring themes of culture, community, and the destructive impact of American expansion.

Directed by and starring Costner, Dances with Wolves won seven Academy Awards® , including Best Picture and Best Director — still holding a prominent place in film history more than three decades later.

The Last Victim (2022)

This neo-Western crime thriller blends Western elements — like outlaws, sheriffs, and small-town characters — with contemporary themes and modern issues. Set in the rugged and rural south west, The Last Victim follows a determined sheriff, played by Ron Perlman, as he investigates a brutal crime committed by a ruthless gang leader.

Watch: The Last Victim

Stagecoach (1939)

When thinking of “classic Western films,” John Wayne and his film Stagecoach often come to mind.

This iconic tale follows a motley crew of stagecoach passengers, each carrying secrets and burdens, as they journey through Apache territory. With high-stakes action, deep character dynamics, and stunning cinematography, Stagecoach created the blueprint for the Western genre — making it essential viewing for classic Hollywood storytelling and frontier adventure.

Watch: Stagecoach *

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The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1966)

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is widely considered one of the most influential and celebrated films in the Western genre.

The film follows three gunslingers — “The Man With No Name” (Clint Eastwood), Angel Eyes (Lee Van Cleef), and Tuco (Eli Wallach) — in a ruthless race for buried gold during the American Civil War.

Eastwood’s role as “The Man With No Name,” a character who was first introduced in A Fist Full of Dollars (1964) and A Few Dollars More (1965), solidified the actor’s status as a Western movie legend.

The Last Son (2021)

After learning how he’s destined to die through a prophecy, a notorious outlaw goes on a killing spree to take out all of his illegitimate sons before they have a chance to follow through. However, his attempt to escape his fate only brings it closer.

Sam Worthington and Machine Gun Kelly star in this dark and desolate Western-style thriller.

Watch: The Last Son

The Old Way (2023)

Revenge sets the tone for this Western drama, starring Nicolas Cage as he faces the consequences of his violent past he has since left behind. When tragedy strikes his family, he’s forced to pick up his gun once more, embarking on a relentless quest for justice with his young daughter by his side.

Watch: The Old Way

How the West Was Won (1962)

A sprawling Western epic, How the West Was Won is widely considered a landmark film in the genre. With large-scale action sequences, captivating visuals, and an all-star cast, the film chronicles the westward expansion of America through the lives of one family across multiple generations.

Featuring legendary actors, like Gregory Peck, this cinematic spectacle delivers a sweeping tale of adventure, survival, and the untamed spirit of the Old West.

How the West Was Won is only one title on a long list of Gregory Peck Western films, including other classics like The Big Country (1958), The Gunfighter (1950), Duel in the Sun (1946), and Yellow Sky (1948).

Watch: How the West Was Won *

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Hostile Territory (2022)

After the Civil War, a Union soldier returns home to find his children have been mistakenly sent west on an orphan train. Determined to reunite his family, he must step back onto hostile lands and face the dangers of the untamed West.

Watch: Hostile Territory

Jane Got a Gun (2015)

After her outlaw husband returns home, wounded by a ruthless gang still on the hunt for him, Jane Hammond (Natalie Portman) must defend her family and homestead. To prepare for the impending showdown, Jane turns to a former lover for help — reigniting old wounds and unresolved emotions as they get ready for battle.

Watch: Jane Got a Gun

Bandidas (2006)

Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz star in Bandidas — a lighthearted action-comedy Western about two female vigilantes taking on a corrupt land-grabbing banker. Armed with wit, charm, and expert sharp shooting skills, the duo embarks on a daring quest for justice.

Watch: Bandidas

True Grit (2010)

The Coen brothers’ film True Grit is a captivating and visually stunning take on the classic novel by Charles Portis. The story follows Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) — a determined teenage girl who enlists the help of U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) and Texas Ranger La Boeuf (Matt Damon) to track down her father’s killer.

Watch: True Grit

Cry Macho (2021)

What does it mean to be “macho?” Clint Eastwood explores this question in the coming-of-age contemporary Western, Cry Macho — a soulful story about a washed up rodeo star who unexpectedly finds redemption by mentoring a troubled boy.

Though you won’t find any high-octane Western-style gun fights in this flick, you will discover a heartfelt and reflective look at aging, masculinity, and second chances.

Watch: Cry Macho *

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Blazing Saddles (1974)

If a film genre reaches peak popularity, it’s almost inevitable that a parody will follow.

Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles takes a satirical aim at Western films by hilariously exaggerating and deconstructing the genre’s most iconic tropes through sharp social commentary, absurd humor, and over-the-top satire.

Open Range (2003)

A traditional old-fashioned Western with heart, Open Range follows free-range cattle ranchers Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall), Charley (Kevin Costner), and Mose (Abraham Benrubi) on a cross-country cattle transport. On the drive, their paths cross with a ruthless rancher who sees their operation as a threat, leading to the tense confrontations that fans of the genre crave.

Directed by and starring Kevin Costner, Open Range is often credited with reviving the Western genre in the early 2000s.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

In a departure from the traditional Western movie blueprint, Hollywood icons Paul Newman and Robert Redford bring light-hearted humor and modern sensibility to the genre with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Butch Cassidy (Newman) and the Sundance Kid (Redford) are two outlaws on the run after a series of failed robberies — relying on their undying friendship, quick thinking, and witty charm to escape their criminal pasts.

Butcher’s Crossing (2022)

Ivy League drop out, Will Andrews (Fred Hechinger) quits academia and joins a buffalo-hunting expedition in the untamed Colorado wilderness led by Miller (Nicolas Cage), a ruthless and rugged frontiersman.

Butcher’s Crossing is set during the height of the American buffalo hunting boom — a period of rapid westward expansion, where bison were being hunted to near extinction. Based on the novel of the same name by John Williams, this film stands apart from traditional action-driven Westerns by offering a raw, unflinching exploration of survival.

Watch: Butcher’s Crossing

Best Western Shows

Yellowstone

A modern Western series that’s taken pop culture by storm, Yellowstone takes place on the fictional Dutton Ranch nestled amongst the majestic and mountainous landscapes of Montana.

Starring Western film veteran Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the no-nonsense and uncompromising patriarch of the Dutton family, Yellowstone explores dark stories of power struggles between land owners, developers, and the Indigenous people who call Montana home.

Learn more about the show, including how to stream it, cast information, and similar shows with Hulu’s insider’s guide to Yellowstone .

Watch: Yellowstone *

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Firefly

The popular sci-fi space Western series Firefly follows a ragtag space crew, led by Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, as they explore the lawless frontier of space aboard their ship, Serenity. Despite its futuristic setting, Firefly keeps true to the Western genre with dusty and desolate planets, high-stakes showdowns, and morally complex characters similar to the gunslingers of classic Western films.

Watch: Firefly

Walker, Texas Ranger

What do you get when you blend a skilled martial artist with a tough-as-nails Texas ranger? The only possible answer is Cordell Walker (Chuck Norris).

This modern day Western series cemented Norris as a pop culture icon, delivering epic showdowns, action-packed storytelling, and Walker’s no-nonsense approach to taking down bad guys.

Watch: Walker, Texas Ranger

Bonanza

Life on the massive Ponderosa Ranch isn’t always wide-open plains and clear skies for the wealthy Cartwright family. From classic cowboy conflicts and land disputes to personal tragedies, moral dilemmas, and changing times — the Cartwrights face the many challenges of post-Civil War Nevada.

Watch: Bonanza *

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Gunsmoke

Dodge City, Kansas is historically famous for its Wild West history, including rowdy saloons, notorious gunfights, and for being the home of the hit Western TV series, Gunsmoke. The show follows the fictional yet fearless character Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) and his fight to maintain order over a town full of cowboys, outlaws, and marciless gunslingers.

Gunsmoke ran from 1955 – 1975, making it one of the longest running and most beloved Westerns in television history.

Watch: Gunsmoke *

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Justified

A hit modern neo-Western drama series, Justified follows U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and his responsibilities to enforce justice in Kentucky’s rural coal country. Blending traditional Western themes like law enforcement versus outlaws and rugged landscapes with contemporary storytelling and modern day issues, FX’s Justified is a must-watch series for fans of Westerns.

Watch: Justified

The Old Man

On the run from the consequences of his former life, ex-CIA operative Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) is a solitary man living off the grid. The show’s gritty atmosphere, morally complex characters, and top-tier acting from Bridges, John Lithgow, and Rottweilers Dave and Carol, create a captivating modern day neo-Western thriller.

Watch: The Old Man

Faraway Downs

Packed to the brim with adventure, drama, and history, Faraway Downs is a Hulu Original limited series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman. After the death of her husband, Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman) has no choice but to partner with a rough-and-tumble cattle drover to protect her million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback.

Though the series is set in Australia, fans of American Westerns can appreciate Faraway Downs for its portrayal of classic Western themes, like frontier life, survival, and adventure — all set against a rugged and desolate yet stunning backdrop.

Watch: Faraway Downs

Hell on Wheels

The Civil War may be over, but former Confederate soldier Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) is still haunted by his past. Seeking purpose and vengeance, he packs up his horrific memories of war and treks west along the construction of the first transcontinental railroad — landing in the lawless nomadic town dubbed “Hell on Wheels.”

Watch: Hell on Wheels

Quickdraw

Harvard-educated Sheriff John Henry Hoyle tries using his book-smart methods to bring order to 1870s Kansas in Quickdraw — a Hulu Original improv comedy series.