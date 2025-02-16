Did you know you can stream HBO shows available with Max on Hulu?

With the Max® bundle, you can watch hit HBO Original series, like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Deadwood, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Game of Thrones, and even the newest season of The White Lotus.

Discover more of the best shows on HBO and learn how to get started with the Hulu and Max® bundle.

*All titles below require the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

How to Watch HBO Shows on Hulu

You don’t have to choose between your favorite streaming services. Sign up for the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or add Max® to your Hulu subscription with the Max Add-on.

Bundle and Save With the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle

Bundles start at just $19.99/month. Subscribers get access to Hulu, Disney+, and Max streaming libraries.

Current Hulu subscribers can bundle their subscription with both Max and Disney+ by selecting the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle under the “manage plan” section of your account menu .

New to Hulu? Simply select a Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle while signing up. Choose from With Ads or No Ads options.

Get the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle

Get the Max® Add-On

It’s easy to add Max to your current Hulu subscription.

Go to your Account page, scroll down to the “Add-ons” section, and select the Max Add-on. Need more help? Visit the Max Add-on help page .

The Best HBO Shows to Watch With the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle

Bundle and save on streaming. Get on-demand access to these hit HBO series on Hulu with the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle .

*All titles below require the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The White Lotus

Nothing is ever quite as it seems at the chain of global White Lotus luxury hotels. Start the first season of The White Lotus on the sandy shores of Hawaii before following guest Tanya McQuoid ( Jennifer Coolidge ) across the world to the ancient cliffs of Italy for Season 2.

Season 3 of The White Lotus premieres Sunday, February 16 — this time, from the vibrant and tropical forests of Thailand. Featuring new characters and storylines at another scandalous White Lotus hotel, you’re not going to want to miss the longest season of the series yet.

Stream the first two seasons along with new episodes of Season 3 as they drop weekly with the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle.

Get the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle

Where to Watch The White Lotus Season 3

Watch The White Lotus Season 3 on Hulu with the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or live on HBO with a Hulu + Live TV subscription .

The White Lotus Season 3 Release Date

The long-awaited new season of The White Lotus premieres on HBO and Max starting Sunday, February 16 with new episodes dropping weekly throughout the season.

Watch: The White Lotus

The Last of Us

Adapted from the acclaimed PlayStation® game, The Last of Us is a gripping post-apocalyptic action drama series set in a world ravaged by a mutated fungal infection that triggers a global pandemic. As the infected transform into zombie-like beings, the uninfected must navigate the treacherous landscape to survive in a world forever altered by the outbreak.

Learn more about the hit series, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, with our insider’s guide to The Last of Us before Season 2 premieres in 2025.

Watch: The Last of Us *

*The Last of Us is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

House of the Dragon

Set during the height of the Targaryen dynasty, House of the Dragon predates Game of Thrones by 200 years — continuing the story long after the series finale. Stream both seasons of House of the Dragon now with the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on.

Watch: House of the Dragon

Euphoria

HBO’s Euphoria delivers stunning cinematography to tell dramatized stories of real-life issues experienced by teens and young adults. From drug addiction to gender identity, sexuality, loss, mental health, friendship, and young love — Zendaya’s character, Rue, and her friends experience it all.

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and the late Angus Cloud star in Seasons 1 and 2 of this hit HBO drama series. Season 3 will begin production in January 2025 according to the official Euphoria Instagram account.

While you wait for the new season to premiere, fill the void with more shows like Euphoria streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Euphoria

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones (GoT) is a fan-favorite mythical drama series chock-full of medieval knights, castles, dragons, and gory fight scenes where you win or you die. Follow along as the powerful families of Westeros and Essos fight to control the Iron Throne and Seven Kingdoms as an impending winter threatens danger and uncertainty.

Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams, alongside many others, star in this fantasy drama series that took the world by storm.

Once you get through all eight seasons of GoT, don’t forget to stream the prequel series, House of the Dragon , on Hulu with the Max Add-on.

Watch: Game of Thrones

Deadwood

Fortune comes at a price in this hit Western drama series that explores the tumultuous rise of a lawless South Dakota mining town in the late 1800s. Personalities and ambitions clash as outlaws, entrepreneurs, and lawmen fight for power and survival in a frontier town rife with corruption and violence. Timothy Olyphant stars as Seth Bullock in the critically acclaimed HBO series, Deadwood.

Discover more shows like Deadwood with the Hulu Westerns guide .

Watch: Deadwood

Veep

Political satire sets the scene for Veep — an HBO comedy series, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Senator-turned-Vice-President-turned-President, Selina Meyer — and she’s making history whether you like it or not.

Veep uses humor and exaggeration to parallel, critique, and highlight the ironies of modern-day politics in America, offering a satirical commentary on political culture and those involved in it.

Watch: Veep

Sex and the City

Does it get more iconic than Sex and the City? Female friendship is everything in this New York City-based romantic dramedy series.

Whether it’s having frank discussions about their sex lives (or lack thereof), gossiping about people within their social circles, or maintaining a personal identity through relationships, careers, and motherhood — Sex and the City is all about friendship and womanhood through the lens of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her best friends.

Watch: Sex and the City

The Sopranos

It’s not easy being a mob boss — just ask Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) of the DiMeo crime family, a mob group loosely based on real-life organized crime families in New Jersey. The pressures of work and life lead Tony to seek professional counseling to help him balance being a husband and father while doing the dirty work of a mobster.

The American dream and the human condition are examined through a suspenseful blend of intense drama and dark humor in one of the most iconic television series of all time, streaming now with the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on.

Watch: The Sopranos

Curb Your Enthusiasm

By Larry David, starring Larry David, and playing — well — Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm is a long-running sitcom series based on an over-the-top version of the comedian’s life as a partially retired TV writer living in Los Angeles. He has everything anyone could ever want — a recipe for boredom when it comes to someone like Larry. So what else is there for him to do other than stir things up for amusement?

Often finding himself in awkward or humorous situations due to his social faux pas and neurotic tendencies, Larry and the cast of Curb Your Enthusiasm are known for their improvised dialogue, witty humor, and satirical take on social conventions and the absurdities of modern life.

Watch: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Barry

Comedian Bill Hader stars as Barry — a criminal searching for some direction. Once a midwestern hitman, Barry is inspired to switch up his career after serendipitously getting caught up in the Los Angeles theater scene. But Barry’s dark past isn’t about to let him go easily. Navigating the complexities of both worlds, Barry comes face-to-face with moral dilemmas, personal conflicts, and unexpected consequences.

Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, and Anthony Carrigan star alongside Hader in this critically acclaimed HBO dark comedy series.

Watch: Barry

Succession

The Roy family owns the biggest media company in the world. When the family patriarch and company leader Logan Roy (Brian Cox) decides to step down, his ruthless children fight each other for control by any means necessary in this hit HBO drama.

Watch: Succession

Mare of Easttown

Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) has spent her entire life in the same small Pennsylvania town, where everyone has known her since she was the star of the high school basketball team. These days, she’s known for her role as the town’s lead detective (and her complicated personal life).

When a local girl is found murdered, it’s on Mare to figure out who did it — all while her world is falling apart.

Watch: Mare of Easttown

The Leftovers

Happiness ceases to exist in the two years since the “Sudden Departure” — an event in which two percent of the world’s population inexplicably vanished. But this show isn’t about the departed. It’s about the “leftovers,” who have no choice but to muddle through life with the burden of grief and loss without closure.

Watch: The Leftovers *

*The Leftovers is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Silicon Valley

In need of a good laugh? Have one at the expense of the tech industry’s finest.

Silicon Valley is an HBO comedy series that follows a group of tech-savvy and socially awkward misfits as they chase entrepreneurial success with their startup company, Pied Piper. All they have to do is ignore the noise from eccentric billionaires and rival companies, and see past the pressures of success and innovation — easy, right?

Watch: Silicon Valley *

*Silicon Valley is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Watchmen

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alan Moore, Watchmen is an HBO superhero drama and limited series that serves as a sequel to the book — expanding upon themes and characters while introducing brand-new elements to the story.

Questions about power, justice, and morality are explored in the show’s complex world.

Discover more shows based on books streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Watchmen *

*Watchmen is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Insecure

Created by and starring the multi-talented Issa Rae, Insecure is a hit HBO comedy series about navigating life, love, and a career as a Black woman in Los Angeles. Intelligent and insightful, the show follows Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) in their pursuits of happiness in the modern world.

Discover more groundbreaking movies and TV shows by Black creators streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Insecure *

*Insecure is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

True Detective

Complex characters, atmospheric cinematography, and deep-seated crime set the stage for this crime drama and anthology series that follows a non-linear timeline from Louisiana to Los Angeles. If you’re a fan of procedural dramas and murder mysteries, you’ll love this hit HBO series starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, and more.

Watch: True Detective

The Wire

Gritty and unflinching, The Wire is a popular HBO series that takes place in the trenches of Baltimore’s urban decay, where the lives of law enforcement, criminals, politicians, addicts, and ordinary citizens are intertwined through poverty and systemic dysfunction.

Lance Reddick and Dominic West star in this popular HBO crime thriller series.